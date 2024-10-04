ADBI-Stanford Leadership Academy for Development Workshop on Case Writing for Public Policy: Introductory Course





Time of Event

Day 1: 15 October, 9:00–12:00 India time

Day2: 22 October, 9:00–12:00 India time

Summary

The Asian Development Bank Institute (ADBI) and Stanford Leadership Academy for Development plan to host a special cohort of this workshop in virtual format on 15 and 22 October 2024 targeting around 100 government officials and experts in government affiliated training institutions from India.

The workshop will include an introduction to public policy case-writing followed by case teaching and mentoring for individual case development (virtual). Day 1 will encompass three sessions on the theme of “Introduction to Public Policy Case Writing.’ Session 1 will introduce cases as knowledge-capture and teaching vehicles. Session 2 will cover types of cases and case selection, helping participants to set learning objectives. Session 3 will specifically focus on writing cases in the Indian context. Before the first class, participants will be required to watch three videos and read two cases.

Day 2 will cover the theme of “Conducting Case Research and Case Writing.” Participants will proceed with discussions on conducting desk research, preparing for fieldwork, implementing interviewing strategies, and using interview materials in case writing. During day 2, participants will also learn about evaluating decision-forcing and retrospective cases.

ADBI is further preparing to cohost an advanced case-writing course for up to 60 participants on 9–20 December 2024 in New Delhi (in person). The nominated participants will be required to submit a two-page proposal on a relevant case study to be considered for the in-person “Advanced Case Writing” course.

Participants can choose to submit the proposal individually or in small groups of no more than 3 people.

Objectives

Learning about the use of case-study based methods for capacity building and training of government officials.

Documentation and peer-sharing of the process of public policy implementation.

Enabling learning and adoption of exemplary models by practitioners through accessing and studying case studies from relevant development projects.

Target Participants

Nominated government officials and trainers from government accredited training institutions and knowledge partners in India and selected representatives from the ADB India Resident Mission.

Output

Enhanced capacity of government officials from developing Asia and experts to address the public policy challenges of infrastructure growth

Network development and greater impetus for innovative policy dialogue and collaboration among participating government officials and experts

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI.

Partners