First New Song From Jesus Chrysler Supercar In Over 20 Years

New single Sludge/Deep Hole is their signature desert rock sound that will satisfy longtime fans and introduce Jesus Chrysler Supercar to new fans worldwide

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arizona ALT Rock royalty Jesus Chrysler Supercar Return After Two Decades With Sludge/Deep Hole Out NowRising like a Phoenix from the dusty desert valley of Arizona, ALT Rock royalty Jesus Chrysler Supercar return with their first new music in over two decades!New single Sludge/Deep Hole (out October 4th) is their signature desert rock driven by heavy guitars and distinct sonic vocals that will satisfy longtime fans and introduce JCS to new fans worldwide.Sludge/Deep Hole marks the beginning of a new era for these 90s rock stalwarts once signed to Columbia and Island Records and who shared the stage with giants of the era including Radiohead, Stone Temple Pilots, No Doubt, Deftones, KORN and more!With a brand-new EP scheduled for early 2025, Sludge/Deep Hole is just a taste of what's to come in this exciting new era from Jesus Chrysler Supercar.BIO:One of Arizona’s most celebrated bands of the 1990s, Jesus Chrysler Supercar dominated the Phoenix Alternative Rock scene for nearly a decade. During their meteoric rise these local legends shared the stage with some of the biggest bands of the era including Radiohead, No Doubt, Stone Temple Pilots, Deftones, Korn, Cheap Trick and many more.In 2024, Jesus Chrysler Supercar celebrates their 30th anniversary by introducing a new generation to their 3 classic albums – Supercar (Hay Bailer), Latterday Speedway, Land Speed – which were added to all streaming platforms for the first time, as well as preparing to release a brand-new EP, their first in 25 years.Founding Members:Mitch Steele (vocal) / Matt Collins (drums, backing vocals) /Jason Corman (guitars, backing vocals) / Jaime Hickerson (guitars) / Erick Smith (bass)

