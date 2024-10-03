S. 3406, Technical Corrections to the Northwestern New Mexico Rural Water Projects Act, Taos Pueblo Indian Water Rights Settlement Act, and Aamodt Litigation Settlement Act
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2025
2025-2029
2025-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
*
3
7
Revenues
0
0
0
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
*
3
7
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
3
17
18
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $2.5 billion
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $5 billion
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
No
* = between zero and $500,000.
The bill would
- Authorize appropriations to three Indian water rights settlement trust funds
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Spending of the amounts authorized to be appropriated
- Spending of interest that is credited to the trust funds
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.