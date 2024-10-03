S. 3406, Technical Corrections to the Northwestern New Mexico Rural Water Projects Act, Taos Pueblo Indian Water Rights Settlement Act, and Aamodt Litigation Settlement Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2025-2029 2025-2034 Direct Spending (Outlays) * 3 7 Revenues 0 0 0 Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit * 3 7 Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 3 17 18 Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes Mandate Effects Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? No Contains private-sector mandate? No * = between zero and $500,000. The bill would Authorize appropriations to three Indian water rights settlement trust funds Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Spending of the amounts authorized to be appropriated

Spending of interest that is credited to the trust funds

