Vision Zero Transportation Safety Action Plan public meeting set for October 14

The City of Lawrence invites the community to an open house for the Vision Zero Safety project on Monday, October 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lawrence Public Library Auditorium. This drop-in style event allows residents to stop by at their convenience to learn about and provide feedback on this critical initiative aimed at improving safety for everyone on Lawrence streets.

The Vision Zero Safety project is the City’s commitment to eliminate traffic fatalities and serious injuries through a combination of strategies, including safer street designs, community education, and enhanced enforcement. Over the summer, the City collected valuable input from residents through a public survey. At this open house, our consultant will present the key themes identified from the survey and how these themes are shaping the development of the Vision Zero plan.

Attendees will have the opportunity to review these themes, share their thoughts on whether the identified priorities reflect community needs, and provide input on the early outline of the plan. Your feedback is essential as we work together to create safer streets and a more connected Lawrence.

Event Details:

What: Vision Zero Safety Project Open House

Vision Zero Safety Project Open House When: Monday, October 14, 2024, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Monday, October 14, 2024, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Where: Lawrence Public Library Auditorium, 707 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS

To learn more about the Vision Zero Safety project and the goals of this initiative, visit lawrenceks.org/community-engagement/vision-zero.

Together, we can make Lawrence streets safer for everyone—pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike.

Media Contact: Stephen Mason, Transportation Planner I – smason@lawrenceks.org

