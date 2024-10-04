Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives Awarded Green Globe GOLD Certification

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has achieved Green Globe GOLD certification for its commitment to environmental, social, and sustainability engagement. The prestigious Green Globe GOLD certification marks five consecutive years of certification.Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, is proud to announce its re-certification by Green Globe for 2024, marking another milestone in its ongoing commitment to sustainability, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. Since first receiving Green Globe certification for sustainable tourism in 2020, the resort has continuously demonstrated leadership in sustainable operations and practices, ensuring that every guest experience aligns with its core values of protecting and preserving its unique ecosystem.Sustainability at the Core of Resort OperationsGrand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives, has consistently exceeded the benchmarks for sustainable tourism. In the latest Green Globe onsite audit, the resort achieved 87% compliance, showcasing its dedication to sustainable hospitality.Key achievements and initiatives for 2024 include:1. Elimination of Single-Use Plastics:In line with its goal to reduce plastic waste, Grand Park Kodhipparu has completely eliminated single- use plastics. The resort’s transition from plastic to reusable straws since 2018 has led to the reduction of approximately 450,000 plastic straws over five years. Furthermore, the on-site bottling plant, operational since 2019, has saved over 117,000 plastic bottles in 2023 alone, conserving valuable resources and reducing waste.2. Coral Reef Restoration:Grand Park Kodhipparu’s active coral reef restoration project aims to increase coral abundance and diversity naturally. Through careful monitoring and innovative line nurseries, which have shown a 99% success rate, the resort is dedicated to enhancing its house reef's resilience. Over 35 coral colonies have been successfully transplanted to the reef in 2023, contributing to the vibrant underwater ecosystem that guests love to explore.3. Wildlife Conservation and Biodiversity:Grand Park Kodhipparu has made significant progress in cataloguing the flora and fauna on the island, with over 115 species of trees and plants. In collaboration with the Olive Ridley Project resident turtles are monitored, fostering a deeper connection between guests and the local marine life.4. Solar Power and Energy Efficiency:To reduce its carbon footprint, the resort launched a solar power system on Earth Day 2021, which now supplies over 10.56% of the electricity needs, saving approximately 150,000 litres of diesel annually. This commitment to renewable energy is complemented by energy-efficient lighting, water conservation measures, and environmentally friendly amenities throughout the resort.5. Environmental Education and Awareness:Grand Park Kodhipparu’s Resident Marine Biologist plays a crucial role in educating guests and team members on marine conservation and sustainability. Regular talks, guided snorkelling tours, and awareness sessions are conducted to foster a deeper understanding of the delicate marine environment and the steps we can take to protect it.Social Responsibility and Community EngagementGrand Park Kodhipparu places great importance on team members and the local communities. The resort prides itself on having a diverse workforce, with employees from 22 nationalities, and a commitment to equitable employment opportunities. Training and development programs ensure that every team member is equipped to grow professionally and contribute meaningfully to sustainability efforts.Community and Cultural InitiativesCorporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives extend beyond the resort team to embrace local traditions and international celebrations, fostering a sense of community and inclusiveness. Events such as World Oceans Day, Earth Day, and various cultural festivities underscore a dedication to cultural appreciation and environmental advocacy.Looking AheadLooking forward to 2025, Grand Park Kodhipparu remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainability, guided by its comprehensive Sustainability Management Plan. The resort will continue to innovate and take the lead in responsible tourism, setting new standards for environmental conservation and social responsibility in the Maldives.For more information about sustainability initiatives or to experience Grand Park Kodhipparu’s eco-conscious hospitality, please visit https://www.parkhotelgroup.com/grand-park-kodhipparu-maldives Media Contact:Victoria WadwaE: Victoria.wadwa@parkhotelgroup.comGrand Park Kodhipparu, MaldivesP.O. Box 2168North Male Atoll,Republic of MaldivesTel: + (960) 665 1111Fax: +(960) 665 1122parkhotelgroup.com

