City granted Injunction Order to crackdown on nuisance parties

HAMILTON, ON – Today, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice granted the City of Hamilton’s request for an Injunction Order ahead of this weekend, which will see increased activity in the city for homecoming activities.

The Injunction Order is in effect immediately through Monday, October 7, 2024, at 11:59 pm. This Order prohibits anyone from violating the City’s Nuisance Party By-law or attending a deemed “Nuisance Party”, within the area defined as a “University District” as part of the City’s University District Safety Initiative. The University District Safety Initiative for the City of Hamilton encompasses the western section of the Westdale neighbourhood and the Ainslie Wood neighbourhood. The Injunction Order does not affect or otherwise apply to McMaster University’s official and sanctioned on-campus Homecoming activities, which are being held on October 5, 2024.

The Sheriff of the City of Hamilton, along with Municipal Law Enforcement Staff and the Hamilton Police Service, will be enforcing the Injunction Order, and anyone who is found to be in contravention of the Order may be subject to charges for contempt of court. A similar Injunction Order was granted in advance of St. Patrick’s Day earlier this year.

“This injunction is about proactively strengthening the Nuisance Party By-law to ensure our Municipal By-Law Enforcement officers and Hamilton Police Service have another tool to protect the health and safety of all residents,” said Kim Coombs, Manager, Enforcement, Licensing and By-Law Services Division, City of Hamilton. “We know Homecoming is an enjoyable time for students – past and present – and many community members, but it’s important that participants are responsible hosts, respectful guests, and good neighbours this weekend.”

The City’s Nuisance Party By-law is city-wide and in effect all year long and addresses unsafe and disruptive behaviour during large, unsanctioned gatherings by providing Hamilton Police Service and City Municipal By-law Enforcement officers with additional charges they can enforce.

The “University District” is subject to zero-tolerance enforcement to minimize negative effects of ongoing nuisance parties and ensuring those involved are held accountable. The City’s top priority is the health and safety of residents.

Quick Facts