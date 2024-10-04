Rewarding US Open 3 Days to Party Dine at Sweetest Restaurant, Hotel and VIP Tix

Love to Party for Good at US Open in 2025? Join the Club, Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn 3 Days to Party www.3DaystoParty.com 2025 US Open Love to Party for Good at US Open in 2025? Join the Club, Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn 3 Days to Party www.3DaystoParty.com 2025 US Open For 25 years Recruiting for Good has helped companies find talented professionals and generated proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com Do you love luxury fashion? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Mix and Match Fashion Rewards Ever www.FashionLovesFreedom.com Paris to LA Love to Party for Good and Meet Like-Valued Women Attend The Sweetest Parties Made for You www.12MonthsofChocolate.com Paris to LA!

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes and rewards referrals to companies hiring with nonprofit donations and US Open Experience

Love to Party for Good? Join The Club!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to make a greater difference in LA by helping fund nonprofits; Recruiting for Good is making fundraising fun by rewarding referrals with donations, and The Sweetest 3 Days to Party at 2025 US Open.Participation in Recruiting for Good Causes must occur before January 1st, 2025. The limited edition reward includes; a silver experience gift card to Per Se, $1000 gift card to stay The Sweetest Hotel, and $1000 to land VIP Tennis Tix.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to dine at The Sweetest Restaurants? We're rewarding dining at Per Se; 'Thomas Keller’s acclaimed NY interpretation of The French Laundry!'"How to Earn Three Days to Party at US Open1. Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes; by introducing an HR Executive, CEO, or CFO.2. Recruiting for Good helps company find an employee and earns a finder's fee that is shared.3. Person who makes introduction chooses which nonprofit earns a donation; and also The Sweetest VIP Tennis Experience for two.AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good makes fundraising fun and rewarding; participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn donations for favorite nonprofit, and the sweetest Mix and Match rewards (Beauty, Chocolate, Fine Dining, Luxury Shopping, VIP Tix) www.RecruitingforGoodCauses.com Good for You + Community Too!Love to Party for Good at US Open in 2025? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn 3 Days to Party; Enjoy Fine Dining Experience at 'Per Se' The Sweetest Restaurant in NYC, Stay at The Sweetest Hotel 'According to Travel & Leisure Wall Street Hotel,' and Earn $1000 Gift Card to Land The Sweetest VIP Tennis Tix www.3DaystoParty.com 2025 US OpenLove to Support Girls and Party for Good? Join The Club, participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn donations for favorite girl nonprofit; and membership to The Rosé Social Club (Dine at LA's Best Women Chef Restaurants). Members earn invite only celebrations; 12 Months of Chocolate. www.TheRoseSocialClub.com Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design Tomorrow™ in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. To learn more visit www.GirlsDesignTomorrow.com Passion + Purpose + Play!"Girls Design Tomorrow (Leadership Mentoring Program for Tweens), and The Rosé Social Club created by a man who loves to celebrate women; Carlos Cymerman. Club is open for both men and women who share positive values."

16 Year Old Love4Fashion works on Girls Design Tomorrow Leadership Program; she landed own gig reviewing athletes and stars' fashion who attended 2024 US Open!

