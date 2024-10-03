Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola leads two-day Ministerial support and intervention outreach in Northern Cape, 1-2 Oct

Deputy Minister Masemola engaged ZF Mgcawu District and its local municipalities as part of the ministerial intervention and support outreach

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr. Namane Dickson Masemola, is leading a two-day Ministerial support and intervention outreach in the Northern Cape, focusing on two identified Districts: ZF Mgcawu (01 October) and Pixley ka Seme (02 October).

The first engagement was with ZF Mgcawu District, formerly known as Siyanda, and its five local municipalities: (1) Dawid Kruiper; (2) Kai !Garib; (3) Tsantsabane; (4) !Kheis; and (5) Kgatelopele, spanning a nearly a third of the province’s geographic area.

Accompanied by MEC for COGHSTA, Mr. Bentley Vass, local mayors, councillors, municipal speakers, SALGA representatives, the CEO of the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agent (MISA), and DDGs, Dr Masemola sounded a clarion call urging for a renewed commitment in service of our communities.

The Northern Cape Province engagement is the third in a countrywide programme that is aimed at helping municipalities function effectively and efficiently in line with CoGTA theme, “All municipalities must work”.

This support to municipalities finds expression in the constitution, Section 154 which instructs both provincial and national spheres to support the third sphere.

While acknowledging the progress made by the municipalities in the district, concerns raised by both the Auditor General’s report and the State of Local Government Report regarding some of the local municipalities’ performance remains a critical area of focus.

In his remarks, the Deputy Minister highlighted the importance of strengthening municipalities in all areas which includes, but not limited to(1) Administration; (2) Governance; (3) Financial Management; (4) Political stability; (5) Service Delivery; etc.

Robust discussions and inputs charectarised the engagement following the reports that were presented by the Mayors of the district and local municipalities. The reports highlighted both achievements and ongoing perennial challenges which fly in the face service delivery.

The Deputy Minister was concerned about the impact of the challenges raised by the municipalities on the lives of communities. He emphasised that governance should be improved and the key structures like MPAC should be functional. In addition he called for proper financial management (including the use of grant funding as planned). The Deputy Minister also touched on the issue of municipal sustainability which encapsulates adequate revenue collection and effective local economic development strategy.

MEC Bentley Vass expressed gratitude for the Deputy Minister’s visit, praising the leadership of both provincial and district municipalities for the engagement geared to improving Municipalities. MEC Vass emphasized the importance of ensuring that every municipality delivers clean water, dignified sanitation, reliable electricity, and drives a vibrant local economy to foster job creation and sustainable livelihoods.

To ensure effective and efficient functioning municipalities that fulfill their mandate to serve communities, an action plan will be developed and its implementation will be monitored.

On the 2nd of October 2024, Dr. Masemola will continue his engagements with the Pixley ka Seme District Municipality, furthering the mission to strengthen municipal performance and enhance service delivery across the province.

