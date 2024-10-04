Heidi Dunstan Joins the International Order of Fantastic Professionals

Heidi Dunstan International Order of Fantastic Professionals

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Order of Fantastic Professionals (IOFP) is honored to have Heidi Dunstan join our ranks. Her unique skill set as a Certified Grief Educator, International Best-Selling Co-Author, and speaker, as well as her impactful talks at prestigious institutions like Harvard University and Oxford University, make her a valuable addition to our community.Heidi Dunstan, a dynamic and compassionate grief advocate, is making a significant difference in communities across Canada. Her unwavering dedication to supporting individuals through life's most challenging moments and her unique perspective that blends personal experience with professional expertise sets her apart. Heidi's talks on creating compassionate workplaces and the importance of emotional resilience have resonated with many."Joining IOFP brings me a fantastic opportunity to join a community of forward-thinking people that can embrace my advocacy philosophy and inspire change in the world," said Dunstan. "I can't wait to collaborate with other successful leaders to help us all grow to new heights together."Her experience in emotional resilience training benefits IOFP members across industries and aligns her expertise more closely with IOFP's purpose. Through her website, HeidiDunstan.ca, Heidi offers valuable online resources, including blog posts on grief literacy, empathy, and coping strategies. These resources help even more individuals better understand grief and support others."Heidi has a wealth of experience, having previously led successful sales teams across various industries; this type of background lends itself to building relationships, which is a part of IOFP's mission ," said Dr. Allen Lycka, president and CEO of the International Order of Fantastic Professionals. "Through her background and personal tragedy, she has developed an extraordinary ability to connect with people and foster meaningful relationships, which makes the International Order of Fantastic Professionals strong."About the International Order of Fantastic Professionals:The IOFP is a prestigious global network of extraordinary individuals who foster growth, innovation, and excellence across various professional fields. IOFP brings together thought leaders, change-makers, and top professionals to collaborate on meaningful projects that drive positive change in their industries and communities. IOFP members are given the platform to share their insights, expand their influence, and create lasting impact through exclusive events, workshops, and mentorship opportunities.IOFP is more than a professional organization; it is a vibrant community where the world's most inspiring professionals unite to network, learn, and grow. By connecting exceptional talents and ideas, IOFP aims to build a better world where professionals are empowered to reach their full potential and contribute to a brighter future for all. For more information about IOFP, please visit www.fantasticprofessionals.com and reach out to:Primary Contact:Tami McCalla, Director of OperationsEmail: info@fantasticprofessionals.comFor Media Inquiries Contact:Lynette HoyEmail: lynette@firetalkerpr.com or lynette@fantasticprofessionals.com

