VIDEO: Gov. Lee Meets with Survivors, First Responders and Volunteers in Greene and Cocke Counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee traveled to Greene and Cocke counties to survey storm damage on the ground and meet with survivors, first responders and volunteers following severe weather and flooding from Hurricane Helene. This marks the Governor’s third trip to the region; he participated in aerial surveys and surveyed damage on the ground in Carter and Unicoi counties earlier in the week. Gov. Lee also provided updates on the State’s multi-agency response .

Photos and video may be accessed here .

“As Tennessee begins the rebuilding process, the Volunteer Spirit is alive and well,” said Gov. Lee. “I’ve directed all state departments to focus on a survivor-centric response, and our work continues to reach all Tennesseans who have been impacted by this tragic storm with supplies and support that are necessary to move forward. Maria and I are keeping impacted communities in our prayers, and it is inspiring to see so many people stepping up to serve their neighbors.”

The Governor visited emergency operations centers in Greene and Cocke counties, speaking with first responders and identifying potential needs. He visited two food and water distribution sites.

Guidance and Resources for Tennesseans

Local jurisdictions and the American Red Cross have opened storm shelters and overnight shelters in impacted areas. For the most up to date shelter locations, visit TEMA’s website .

. TDOT is continuing to work to improve connectivity and make infrastructure repairs in Upper East Tennessee. Before you go out, check road conditions on TDOT’s SmartWay website .

. The Crisis Clean-Up Hotline (844) 965-1386 has been established for survivors who need assistance with clean-up efforts. This service is at no cost to the survivors who are requesting assistance.

The Tennessee Attorney General’s Division of Consumer Affairs reminds Tennesseans to be cautious and wary of disaster relief scams. You can find helpful tips on their website .

. Do not enter damaged buildings or hazardous locations.

Hire only licensed contractors and do not pay the total amount before the work is complete. More tips for consumers can be found here.

Avoid downed power lines.

If your house or property sustained damage, take pictures before cleanup efforts and contact your insurance company. TDCI’s Complaint Line for insurance: (615) 741-2218 or 1-800-342-4029.

Do not self-deploy to assist impacted areas. Wait for local officials to issue guidance.

Do not attempt to cross flooded roads or walkways. Turn around, don’t drown.

Continue to monitor for updated weather information from reliable sources.

Contact your local emergency management agency if you need immediate assistance.

