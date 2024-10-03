NEWS RELEASE - Saluting Branches supports restoration of the Washington Soldiers Home Cemetery and Fishing Pond

Orting - Cemetery employees from the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs teamed up with registered volunteers at the Washington State Soldiers Home Cemetery for the 10th annual Saluting Branches event. Saluting Branches, the largest single-day service event in the forestry industry, is dedicated to honoring and recognizing the sacrifices and services of our military veterans.

During the event, participants engaged in various activities, including limb clearing on trees with long branches, raising canopy layers by 15-20 feet, planting and maintaining overhanging maples in a new section, and removing trees near the Washington Soldiers Home fishing pond.

“At the 10th annual Saluting Branches event, our dedicated cemetery employees and Saluting Branches volunteers demonstrated their unwavering commitment to honoring our veterans through their hard work and service,” said David Puente, Director of the Washington Department of Veterans Affairs. “Their efforts in maintaining and beautifying the Washington State Soldiers Home Cemetery reflect the deep respect and gratitude we hold for our military heroes.”

In this year alone, the Saluting Branches annual Day of Service event united over 4,500 arborists and tree care professionals at dozens of veteran-focused sites across 48 states. The volunteer hours contributed by participants this year equate to more than $5 million worth of donated services to the nation’s veteran cemeteries. For more information, visit Salutingbranches.org.

To view photos from this year’s event, visit https://flickr.com/photos/98326753@N03/albums/72177720320639291.