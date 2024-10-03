Public Input Meeting-Chateau Road in Medora

About the project

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is hosting public input meetings to discuss proposed improvements to Chateau Road in Medora. The project consists of reconstruction of Chateau Road from Pacific Avenue (I-94 Business Loop) to the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation Burning Hills Amphitheater. Representatives from the NDDOT and KLJ Engineering will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Meeting Information

When: Monday, Oct. 21 from 5-7 p.m. MDT, formal presentation at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Medora Community Center in the Roosevelt Room, 465 Pacific Ave, Medora, ND

Ways to Submit a Comment

Email adam.mcgill@kljeng.com with "Public Input Meeting-PCN 24246 in the subject line.

Mail your comments to the address listed below and include "Public Input Meeting- PCN 24246" in the letter heading.

All comment must be postmarked or emailed by Nov. 4, 2024.

Contact

Adam McGill

KLJ Engineering

400 E Broadway Ave., Suite 600

Bismarck, ND 58501

adam.mcgill@kljeng.com

Special Accommodation

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.