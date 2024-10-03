MPD Arrests Suspect in Southeast Business Burglary

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a second suspect in a burglary of an establishment in Southeast.

On Thursday, September 12, 2024, at approximately 1:08 a.m., three suspects broke into a business in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The suspects stole the establishment’s ATM and loaded it into a waiting vehicle, driven by a fourth suspect, and fled the scene.

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, as a result of the detective’s investigation, 55-year-old Craig Eugene Swann, of Capitol Heights, MD, was charged with Burglary in the Second Degree.

Previously, on September 12, 2024, a 59-year-old man was arrested and charged with Theft in the Second Degree and Unlawful Entry.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24140740, 24140727

