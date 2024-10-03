UPDATE: MDA to Host Free Metro Waste Pesticide Collection Event

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is hosting a free waste pesticide collection event on Monday, October 21, for businesses and farmers in Anoka and Hennepin counties.

The event accepts unwanted and unusable agricultural and commercial-type pesticides, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and rodenticides. However, crop oils, adjuvants, pesticide rinsate, fertilizer, treated seed, contaminated soil, and empty pesticide containers are not accepted.

The event will be held on Monday, October 21, from 9-11 a.m. at the Hennepin County Recycling Center and Transfer Station, 8100 Jefferson Highway, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445.

The collection is open to farmers, commercial pesticide applicators, golf courses, lawn care companies, structural pest control operators, and other businesses. No pre-registration for the MDA events is required, and collection sites will accept up to 300 pounds of eligible product at no cost. However, the MDA requests pesticide users call 612-214-6843 to provide advance notification if they wish to drop off more than 300 pounds of product.

This event is limited to farmers and businesses. Household residents in Hennepin and Anoka counties with unused or unwanted pesticides should utilize their respective county household hazardous waste facilities during regular business hours for proper disposal.

The MDA has collected approximately 10 million pounds of pesticide around the state since the Waste Pesticide Collection Program started in 1990.

###

Media Contact

Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications

651-201-6185

Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us