Oct. 2 Update on US 26/89 Broadway paving operations
Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Evans Construction have completed the paving on the northbound inside (passing) lane and center turn lane this afternoon. Tomorrow, crews will be working to finish paving operations with the northbound outside (driving) lane between the Y intersection and the Flat Creek Bridge.
Crews expect to complete all the paving work by the end of day tomorrow, potentially one day ahead of schedule. Work hours remain from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for paving operations tomorrow. Drivers are still asked to expect heavy traffic congestion during this time period and plan accordingly.
With pavement operations nearing completion, WYDOT traffic crews will be striping the new pavement on US 26/89 Broadway from the intersection with High School Road to the Flat Creek Bridge south of Jackson, as well a short section of WYO 22 near the Y intersection. The work will start tomorrow evening, Oct. 3. Crews will be working from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The striping work is scheduled to be completed the same evening.
WYDOT reminds drivers to be aware of the striping trucks on the road and to slow down accordingly. Stripers travel at reduced speeds while applying the paint and travel with a shadow car, which watches for traffic in the area. Drivers are urged to not follow stripers too closely and only pass when it is safe to do so. Striping operations are slow moving and can cause minor traffic delays.
Traffic crews would also like to remind drivers that driving over wet paint can reduce the reflectivity of the markings, as well as stick to your vehicle. If a motorist unfortunately does get paint on their vehicle, WYDOT recommends the following tips:
- As soon as possible, take your vehicle to a car wash. This will loosen and remove most of the paint, unless it has dried for more than one full day.
- If the car wash does not remove the paint, allow the water to dry off the vehicle. On the dry surface, spray the paint residue with WD-40 and allow it to stay on the area for 1-2 hours and rewash the vehicle. The WD-40 will soften the paint without hurting the vehicle's finish. If there is a heavy concentration of paint, repeat the procedure.
- For heavy accumulations of paint that have dried for several days, apply a liberal coating of petroleum jelly to the dried traffic paint and allow it to stay on overnight. Take the vehicle to a pressure car wash. Repeat the process if necessary.
- Do not scrub the surface of your vehicle with a solvent or scouring cleanser when removing the paint. This will only damage the finish.
- Paint is often difficult to remove from wheel wells, due to their flat finish. Apply a liberal coating of petroleum jelly and leave it on for several days. Then use a pressure washer to wash away the residue. Applying rubbing alcohol to the area in the wheel well will help to soften any residue left after the petroleum jelly is washed away. Do not scrub the surface, just apply with a rag or sponge.
