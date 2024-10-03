Oct. 2 Update on US 26/89 Broadway paving operations

Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Evans Construction have completed the paving on the northbound inside (passing) lane and center turn lane this afternoon. Tomorrow, crews will be working to finish paving operations with the northbound outside (driving) lane between the Y intersection and the Flat Creek Bridge.

Crews expect to complete all the paving work by the end of day tomorrow, potentially one day ahead of schedule. Work hours remain from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for paving operations tomorrow. Drivers are still asked to expect heavy traffic congestion during this time period and plan accordingly.

With pavement operations nearing completion, WYDOT traffic crews will be striping the new pavement on US 26/89 Broadway from the intersection with High School Road to the Flat Creek Bridge south of Jackson, as well a short section of WYO 22 near the Y intersection. The work will start tomorrow evening, Oct. 3. Crews will be working from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The striping work is scheduled to be completed the same evening.

WYDOT reminds drivers to be aware of the striping trucks on the road and to slow down accordingly. Stripers travel at reduced speeds while applying the paint and travel with a shadow car, which watches for traffic in the area. Drivers are urged to not follow stripers too closely and only pass when it is safe to do so. Striping operations are slow moving and can cause minor traffic delays.

Traffic crews would also like to remind drivers that driving over wet paint can reduce the reflectivity of the markings, as well as stick to your vehicle. If a motorist unfortunately does get paint on their vehicle, WYDOT recommends the following tips: