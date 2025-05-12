WYDOT maintenance crews to start seasonal paving operations in Crook and Weston Counties

SUNDANCE, Wyo—Maintenance crews with the Wyoming Department of Transportation District 4 will start seasonal paving operations in various locations around northeast Wyoming, specifically Crook and Weston Counties, starting on Monday, May 19, weather permitting.

Paving operations will begin on WYO 111 near the Northeast Wyoming Welcome Center at mile marker .25 - .75, and mile marker 5-5.5. Crews will then move to WYO 24 between mile markers 31 – 32. Other locations in Crook and Weston Counties maintenance crews plan to pave this year include:

WYO 24 between mile markers 24.2 – 24.6

WYO 212 between mile markers 12-13

WYO24 between mile markers 5 – 5.2

I-90 on and off ramps at Exit 154 – Moorcroft

US 16 between mile markers 226.3 – 227

WYO 116 South between mile markers 3.6 – 4.1

WYO 450 between mile markers 4.2 – 4.5

US 85 South between mile markers 225.5 – 226.5

To complete a paving operation, crews need to close travel lanes, set up detours, and employ flagging operations to redirect traffic out of the work lane. These road sections could be a few hundred feet or up to a mile long, with minimal wait time.

It is important for motorists to slow down and move over when they encounter any maintenance, construction, and utility workers and vehicles when traveling on Wyoming’s interstates and highways.

As a reminder, the Move Over law requires motorists to slow down, move over to give safe clearance to law enforcement officers, firefighters, ambulances, utility workers, and, in some cases, tow-truck drivers and disabled vehicles that have pulled over.

When a construction, maintenance, or utility vehicle is stopped on a road with two or more lanes in the same direction, motorists must move to the farthest lane away from the stopped vehicle.

On a two-lane road where speeds are 45 mph or greater, motorists must slow down to 20 mph below the posted speed limit. Motorists can be fined $235 for failure to move over.

Paving operations in Crook and Weston County are expected to be complete by the middle of June and move to Campbell, Johnson, and Sheridan counties over the summer months. All project scheduling is subject to change.