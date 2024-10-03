State Bar seizes law office of El Cajon woman accused of posing as immigration attorney

The State Bar's Office of Chief Trial Counsel says Maria Leanos held herself out to be a licensed attorney at her East County law office and through her advertising of her legal services on social media.

