Submit Release
News Search

There were 917 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,410 in the last 365 days.

State Bar seizes law office of El Cajon woman accused of posing as immigration attorney

The State Bar's Office of Chief Trial Counsel says Maria Leanos held herself out to be a licensed attorney at her East County law office and through her advertising of her legal services on social media.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Bar seizes law office of El Cajon woman accused of posing as immigration attorney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more