Health Advocates Network Ranks No. 300 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

3-year revenue growth rate of 1,408%

Our commitment to quality in all aspects of our business has enabled us to achieve growth despite a challenging operating environment created by an industry reset post-COVID.” — Kevin S. Little

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health Advocates Network, Inc. , a leading national provider of supplemental healthcare staffing solutions, today announced that the company was recognized as #300 in the 2024 Inc. 5000 fastest-growing US private companies list. This prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the US economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Oracle among other well-known companies gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies,” said Kevin S. Little, Chairman and CEO of Health Advocates Network. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work of our talented internal employees and our dedicated healthcare professionals who provide exceptional bedside patient care every day at our clients’ facilities nationwide. Our commitment to quality in all aspects of our business has enabled us to achieve growth despite a challenging operating environment created by an industry reset post-COVID.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”Health Advocates Network has earned a reputation as being a preeminent employer of choice within the healthcare industry, by providing meaningful careers for healthcare professionals in some of the finest healthcare settings nationwide. Health Advocates Network has been recognized for numerous awards, including as one of Staffing Industry Analysts Best Staffing Firm to Work For, 2024 Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work for in Healthcare, Florida Trend’s 2024 Best Companies to Work for in Florida, ClearlyRated’s 2024 Best in Staffing for Women, 2024 Top Companies to Work for in Los Angeles, 2024 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona, and ClearlyRated’s 2024 Best of Staffing for Employee, Talent and Client Satisfaction. Health Advocates Network has also earned the Certificate of Distinction for healthcare staffing certification from The Joint Commission from 2021-2024.MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles go to www.inc.com/inc5000 About Health Advocates NetworkA provider of quality staffing solutions to healthcare systems nationwide, Health Advocates Network is led by experienced and respected health care staffing executives driven to propel the organization in becoming one of the most successful staffing companies in the nation. The company is built on a foundation of excellence, guided by its core values of quality and career advocacy. Health Advocates Network is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information, visit www.hanstaff.com

