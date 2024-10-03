Union County Disaster Recovery Center To Close

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The joint Disaster Recovery Center located in Union County will permanently close Saturday, October 5 at 6 p.m.

Residents who continue to need the services available at a DRC can visit one of the other centers:

Hepburn Volunteer Fire Company, 615 East Route 973 Highway, Cogan Station, Lycoming County

Penn-York Retreat Center, 266 Northern Potter Rd., Ulysses, Potter County,

Knoxville Community Center, 301 Main St., Knoxville Tioga County.

These centers are open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Individuals and households impacted by Tropical Storm Debby from August 9-10 in Lycoming, Potter, Tioga and Union counties can visit any DRC to receive help and information.

Disaster survivors who have not yet applied for FEMA assistance can apply at a Disaster Recovery Center, apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA App on your phone, or call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

The deadline for applying to FEMA for disaster assistance is November 12.

You can visit a DRC for help with other parts of the disaster recovery process. If you received a letter from FEMA about your application status, visit a DRC to learn more about next steps. DRC staff can help you submit additional information or supporting documentation for FEMA to continue to process your application. At a DRC you can also meet with representatives from Commonwealth of Pennsylvania agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

For more information on Pennsylvania’s disaster recovery, visit the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, fema.gov/disaster/4815 and facebook.com/FEMA.

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during, and after disasters. FEMA Region 3’s jurisdiction includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia. Follow us on X at x.com/FEMAregion3 and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/femaregion3.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Multilingual operators are available (press 2 for Spanish and 3 for other languages).