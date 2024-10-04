Smoothie King Franchisee and Former NFL Player Josh Martin Opened BooXkeeping Franchise in Denver on October 1st

Josh Martin, a seasoned entrepreneur, has opened a BooXkeeping franchise on October 1st to serve the Denver, Colorado area.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BooXkeeping , the emerging bookkeeping franchise that offers online services to small and medium-sized businesses, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first location in Denver, Colorado, on October 1st. This new location, spearheaded by Josh Martin , marks a significant milestone in BooXkeeping's expansion into the Colorado market.After a seven-year run in the NFL, Martin began searching for his next opportunity. He knew he wanted to get involved with something he truly believed in and ultimately partnered with his younger sister, who has a background in quick-service restaurants, to open a Smoothie King franchise in the Denver area. After their first year in business, Martin said they learned that, even though they had made more top-line revenue than they anticipated, “it’s the bottom-line that really counts.”Noting a desire to bring his franchise’s bookkeeping efforts in-house for more control and a deeper understanding, Martin began seeking solutions. When he found BooXkeeping, the emerging bookkeeping franchise that supports small and medium-sized businesses in taking control of their own bookkeeping, he knew it was the perfect fit for the Denver business community.“I’m excited to bring the BooXkeeping model to the Denver area business community, and have the opportunity to share with them a bookkeeping model that will truly simplify their business,” said Martin. “I know from firsthand experience as a business owner, just how critical it is to have your finances in order, and BooXkeeping is the solution to so many headaches for business owners today.”The expansion to Denver, Colorado, is part of BooXkeeping’s larger goal for expansion across the U.S.; the brand aims to add another 25 franchises to its system by the end of this year. This recent growth highlights the rising demand for bookkeeping services among franchise brands and underscores the robust support system BooXkeeping provides to its franchisees.“We are thrilled to announce our expansion to Denver, Colorado and beyond excited to welcome Josh as a franchisee,” said Max Emma , founder and CEO of BooXkeeping. “The market in Denver has a great demand for these services and we have no doubt that Josh will be able to provide the highest quality of this much needed service to his community.”With the new location, Martin looks forward to playing a more active role within the local communities in Denver and beyond. His vision includes not only providing exceptional bookkeeping services but also fostering a supportive environment for local businesses to thrive.BooXkeeping is committed to enhancing its franchisee support structure as it continues to grow as a brand. All franchisees receive three months of accounting training as part of their onboarding process, as well as ongoing support.“Many bookkeepers are leaving their roles due to limited flexibility and growth opportunities,” said Emma. “These individuals are perfect candidates for a BooXkeeping franchise, and now is the perfect time for them to join the BooXkeeping franchise system, where they can find the freedom and significant growth potential they desire.”ABOUT BOOXKEEPINGBooXkeeping is a bookkeeping franchise that combines professional expertise with genuine human connection to provide cutting-edge bookkeeping services for small and medium-sized businesses, franchisees, franchisors, CPA firms and more.Founded by Max and Elena Emma, two entrepreneurial immigrants with in-depth experience in finance and accounting, the brand’s journey spans over 20 years. Today, with nine franchise locations across the country and one corporate location, BooXkeeping has emerged as a unique player in the bookkeeping industry, emphasizing a human-driven approach and personalized service. To learn more visit: https://www.booxkeepingfranchise.com/

