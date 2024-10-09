Barktoberfest 2024, A Community Event Benefiting Local Boerne, Texas Nonprofit Petcare Services, October 19, 2024

Join the Hill Country Community for a fun-filled day of music, food, prizes, and more.

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hill Country Animal League, a nonprofit spay and neuter clinic, announces its fourth annual Barktoberfest, a free community event on Saturday, October 19, 2024. This Oktoberfest inspired event, benefiting affordable pet care, is complete with local craft beer, music, food trucks, silent auction, petting zoo, doggy dash races, dog costume contest, and more! Barktoberfest is a family-friendly event, with activities appropriate for all age groups.

"We are so honored and excited to host our fourth annual Barktoberfest, hosted every year in October to bring awareness of affordable spay and neuter services," offered Becky Forrest, Executive Director at Hill Country Animal League. "Since we began hosting Barktoberfest in 2021, we’ve raised more than $55K and helped nearly 100 rescued pets find homes. ”

Residents in the Hill Country community and surrounding areas are invited to attend Barktoberfest 2024 on Saturday, October 19, from 9am to 4pm, at 100 North Main Street, Boerne Main Plaza. Local businesses are also invited to connect with the community and promote their products and services through various event sponsorship opportunities.

To learn more about Barktoberfest, Hill Country Animal League's mission or to sign-up to participate in event activities, visit hcaltx.org/barktoberfest. To donate in support of Hill Country Animal League's mission to provide low-cost surgeries and pet wellness services in the Greater Hill Country Area, text BARK to 55444.

About Hill Country Animal League

Hill Country Animal League is a nonprofit organization servicing local communities across the Hill Country and greater San Antonio areas by providing affordable spay and neuter surgeries, as well as other low-cost pet care services, and pet wellness education. To learn more about Hill Country Animal League, its pet care services, impact on the community, or how to get involved through volunteer and/or financial support, visit HCALTX.org.

