National Fire Sprinkler Association Responds to BioLab Fire

Linthicum Heights, MD, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 29th, according to the Rockdale County Fire Chief Marian McDonald a fire began on the roof of BioLab, a manufacturer of pool and spa products in Conyers, GA. In the seven years she’s been on the job, this is the third incident of fire there. During a September 29th news conference, the County Emergency Management Agency made a statement that the fire was caused by “a malfunctioning sprinkler head”.

“A malfunctioning fire sprinkler device has never caused a fire”, said Shane Ray, President of the National Fire Sprinkler Association. “As a matter of fact, I have never in my entire career as a firefighter, fire officer, fire chief, and state fire marshal, experienced a fire sprinkler device “malfunction” without human interaction.”

Early reports attributed the release of a large plume of chemical vapors to a malfunctioning fire sprinkler. That has since been refuted. Per the New York Times article, the fire began on the roof of the building, was extinguished, and reignited. When the fire sprinkler system was activated, the water mixed with chemicals stored in the warehouse, resulting in a plume of chemical smoke that traveled upward and caused evacuation orders for area residents. It is important to note that there were several employees inside the plant at the time of the fire. All evacuated safely.

“We are aware of the stress and uncertainty residents of the area are experiencing,” explains NFSA President Shane Ray. “We have been in contact with local authorities to offer any needed assistance or guidance, and we hope that all of the facts will come out surrounding this fire, including information that clarifies that the fire sprinkler did not ‘malfunction’, and we will learn from it”.

We applaud other national fire service organizations who have joined with us to try to correct the mis-information that surrounds this incident. We stand ready to assist the community in better understanding how fire sprinklers work and the important role they play.

About the National Fire Sprinkler Association: NFSA was founded in 1905 and wants to create a more fire safe world and works to heighten the awareness of the importance of fire sprinkler systems from homes to high-rise and all occupancies in between. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive life-saving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world’s most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires.

For more information about fire sprinklers, how they work and access to additional resources and information, visit www.nfsa.org for the latest material, statistics, and a dedicated team of fire safety advocates ready to serve all stakeholders to fulfill the vision of a safer world.

