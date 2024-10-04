Fire Prevention Week - Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!

HAMILTON, ON – Fire Prevention Week 2024, taking place from October 6 to 12, emphasizes the life-saving importance of working smoke alarms in every home. This year’s theme, "Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work for You!" encourages residents to install smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of their homes, including the basement.

“Working smoke alarms provide the earliest warning of fire, giving you and your loved ones precious time to escape safely,” said Fire Chief David Cunliffe, Hamilton Fire Department. “This Fire Prevention Week, we’re reminding everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are installed correctly, properly maintained, and ready to save lives.”

Things to consider when maintaining your smoke alarm:

Never remove batteries from smoke alarms. If false alarms are a problem, try moving the alarm to another location or purchasing an alarm with a pause feature that temporarily silences it.

Replace smoke alarms every 10 years.

Test smoke alarms once a month and replace the batteries at least once every year.

Clean smoke alarms often by following the manufacturer’s instructions.

Make sure that all household members know the sounds that smoke alarms make and what to do when a smoke alarm is activated.

Develop a home fire escape plan and practice it.

Things to consider when installing your smoke alarm:

If anyone in the household sleeps with the bedroom door closed, install a smoke alarm inside the bedroom.

On floor levels with no sleeping areas, install smoke alarms in the living area or at stairwells leading to an upper floor.

Do not install smoke alarms in areas of cold temperatures or high heat (see manufacturer’s recommendations).

Do not install smoke alarms closer than 1 meter (or 3 feet) to kitchens or bathrooms.

Install smoke alarms high on a wall or on the ceiling. If mounting on a wall, position the top of the smoke alarm approximately 10 - 30 cm (4 – 12 inches) from the ceiling. If mounting on the ceiling, position the alarm at least 10 cm (4 inches) away from a wall.

Do not install smoke alarms near vents where air movement may prevent the alarm from working properly.

"Fire prevention is the first thing I think of as Mayor when I hear news of a fire in our City. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Chief Cunliffe, the entire City of Hamilton Fire Department staff, and community partners for their dedication to keeping our community safe,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath “Thank you for your tireless efforts during Fire Prevention Week and throughout the year. Together, we are making our city safer, one household at a time."

For more information, please contact the Hamilton Fire Department - Fire Prevention Division by email at [email protected].