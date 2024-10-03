Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,156 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,575 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Sues Tik­Tok for Shar­ing Minors’ Per­son­al Data In Vio­la­tion of Texas Parental Con­sent Law

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued TikTok, one of the largest social media platforms, for operating its platform in a manner that puts the online safety and privacy of Texas children at risk and violates the Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment (“SCOPE”) Act.

“I will continue to hold TikTok and other Big Tech companies accountable for exploiting Texas children and failing to prioritize minors’ online safety and privacy,” said Attorney General Ken Paxton. “Texas law requires social media companies to take steps to protect kids online and requires them to provide parents with tools to do the same. TikTok and other social media companies cannot ignore their duties under Texas law.”

To protect Texas children from harms associated with social media, the SCOPE Act prohibits digital service providers, such as TikTok, from sharing, disclosing, or selling a minor’s personal identifying information without permission from the child’s parent or legal guardian. Further, the SCOPE Act requires companies to provide parents with tools to manage and control the privacy and account settings on their child’s account. TikTok has failed to comply with these requirements. 

Attorney General Paxton is seeking civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation and injunctive relief to prevent future violations of the SCOPE Act by TikTok.

To read the filing, click here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Sues Tik­Tok for Shar­ing Minors’ Per­son­al Data In Vio­la­tion of Texas Parental Con­sent Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more