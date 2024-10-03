OSCE holds regional workshop on preventing drug use and supply among youth in Central Asia

Over 40 experts and stakeholders from across Central Asia gathered for a regional workshop focused on addressing the rising concerns of drug and new psychoactive substances (NPS) use among young people. The workshop, held on 2 and 3 October, was organized by the OSCE Secretariat, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD), and the European Action Against Drugs and Organized Crime (EU-ACT 2). The event brought together law enforcement professionals, policymakers, and representatives from international organizations.

"The statistics are alarming. According to the latest World Drug Report, 292 million people worldwide use drugs, yet only one in 11 people with drug use disorders receive the treatment they need. Behind these numbers are real lives—families forever changed by this crisis," said Maksudjon Duliyev, OIC -Head of the Tajikistan Office of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime in Tajikistan, in his opening remarks.

He emphasized the pressing need to address the increasing threat posed by NPS, noting that in 2022 alone, 566 different substances were identified globally, 44 of which were new.

Ambassador Willy Kempel, Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, echoed these concerns, emphasizing the critical need for regional collaboration due to the traditional drug production and smuggling routes from neighbouring Afghanistan. He also stressed the importance of maintaining the continuity of ongoing work to bolster regional co-operation in the years to come.

Miguel de Domingo, Head of Unit Security Peace and Development at the Fundación Internacional y para Iberoamérica de Administración y Políticas Públicas (FIIAPP), added that: "The rapid spread of new psychoactive substances represents a serious and evolving threat to public health, particularly among young people in Central Asia." He emphasized the role of digital platforms in the distribution of NPS and called for stronger monitoring measures.

Throughout the event, participants focused, among other topics, on the latest trends in drug trafficking, risk and protective factors for NPS use, and the importance of international co-operation in developing early warning systems and rapid response strategies. The workshop also explored the importance of evidence-based prevention programs tailored to young people. It concluded with an emphasis on the need for joint efforts and co-operation to address the threat posted by NPS and other illicit drugs while protecting young people across Central Asia.