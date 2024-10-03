Poll workers still needed for November 5 General Election

Charleston, W.Va. – Poll worker recruitment efforts are still underway in several counties for West Virginia's November 5 General Election.

With just a month until Election Day, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner is asking voters who are interested in playing a critical part of this historical election to seriously consider signing up to work the polls or serve as an alternate.

The following counties have indicated a need for more poll workers:

Berkeley

Boone

Cabell

Fayette

Grant

Hampshire

Kanawha

Marion

Monroe

Nicholas

Ohio

Pleasants

Putnam

Randolph

Ritchie

Summers

Wayne

Wetzel

“Statewide it takes over 8,000 total paid poll workers of all political parties to run an election,” said Secretary Warner. “Poll workers play a critical role in ensuring elections are run properly and securely and are the lifeblood of successful elections. They deserve the utmost respect and admiration for their services to our communities.”

“I strongly encourage any voter who is interested in playing a role in this upcoming Presidential election to sign up at GoVoteWV.com or contact their county clerk to see if there is still a need in their area,” Warner continued. “If selected, poll workers will be contacted to schedule an in-person training by the county clerk.”

Poll workers and alternates are paid a set amount for training and working. Sign up to be selected online at GoVoteWV.com or by contacting your county clerk directly using the clerk directory on our website.

