City of South Fulton Launches Electric Vehicle Initiative during National Electric Vehicle Week

SOUTH FULTON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of South Fulton took a step towards sustainability with the launch of its Electric Vehicle Initiative, unveiled in an event at the City of South Fulton Administration Building.

The initiative featured a cutting-edge fleet of electric vehicles, including one electric cargo van, seven Ford Mach-E’s, and three Ford F-150 Lightenings. With plans to expand the fleet with 17 additional electric vehicles during fiscal year 2025, the City of South Fulton is demonstrating its commitment to eco-sustainability and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

Mayor khalid, City Manager Sharon D. Subadan, and City Council members Jaceey Sebastian, Helen Zenobia Willis, and Keosha B. Bell, highlighted the initiative's importance in promoting clean energy and public health. The City of South Fulton’s move to electrify a portion of its municipal fleet spotlights its dedication to reducing carbon emissions and embracing innovative technology for a greener future.

The newly installed charging stations at the Southwest Arts Center and the City of South Fulton Administration Building, equipped with several charging ports, ensure that the fleet remains fully operational for uninterrupted community service. Over the next few years, the city plans to expand this infrastructure to eight locations, providing even greater accessibility for staff and the public.

Looking ahead, the City of South Fulton aims to procure an additional 17 electric vehicles and 15 hybrid vehicles within the next year, further contributing to a cleaner environment.

The City of South Fulton Electric Vehicle Initiative aligns with broader goals of environmental sustainability and improved air quality, which research shows can lead to significant public health benefits. By investing in zero-emission vehicles and extensive charging infrastructure, the City of South Fulton is setting a powerful example of environmental responsibility and innovation.

The city's long-term vision includes supporting more municipal functions with electric vehicles – enhancing its role as a leader in sustainable practices. This Electric Vehicle Initiative represents a clear, bold vision for a greener, cleaner city that leverages advanced technology for the benefit of all residents.

For more information on this initiative, please visit the City of South Fulton website or contact the Shaheen Solomon, Director of the Department of Public Affairs at (470) 552-4311 or by email at publicaffairs@CityofSouthFultonGA.gov.

About the City of South Fulton

With a population of nearly 108,000 residents, South Fulton stands as Georgia's fifth-largest city. Encompassing over 90 square miles, its diverse terrain blends urban and rural landscapes, boasting the largest expanse of undeveloped land on the southern side of metro Atlanta. Established on May 1, 2017, South Fulton is one of Georgia's newest and most rapidly expanding cities, emerging as a vibrant destination. Explore more about our dynamic community on our website or connect with us through social media at cityofsouthfultonga.gov.

