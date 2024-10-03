DNR enforcement actions, published 10/03/2024

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/EnforcementActions

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Cerro Gordo County

The Martin-Brower Co., L.L.C.

Post signage near dock storm drains; train employees in proper spill remediation; and pay a $6,500 administrative penalty.

Polk County

The Crossing at Pleasant Hill, LLC

Comply with all conditions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and pay a $9,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders

Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Lee County

C&M Hogs, LLC

Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.

Pottawattamie County

Anderson Excavating Co., Inc.

Submit a written plan detailing a compliance schedule for the repairs to the leachate control system and establishment of the final cover; the plan must have a completion date of no later than June 1, 2025; submit plan to the DNR and immediately implement upon approval; and pay a $10,000 administrative penalty.

Worth County

Dalluge Turkey Farm, LLP

Pay a $3,000 administrative penalty.