MDC reminds deer, turkey hunters of archery permit change

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters of regulation changes for the current archery deer and turkey hunting seasons, including a new fall turkey permit.

“MDC has created a new fall turkey-hunting permit, so turkey permits are no longer included with an archery deer-hunting permit,” said Russell Duckworth, MDC Protection Captain. “Both fall firearms turkey hunters and fall archery turkey hunters must purchase this new permit to be able to harvest turkeys during fall seasons.”

With the fall turkey season now divided into archery and firearms portions, the harvest limit for both portions combined has been reduced from four to two birds of either sex.

Duckworth said the combined fall turkey harvest for the past few years within the 16 counties of MDC’s Southeast Region has held steady at roughly 500 turkeys.

“Between 55% and 75% of hens are harvested,” said Duckworth. “The change in this permit will still allow hunters the opportunity to harvest turkeys by archery and firearms methods.”

In addition to changes for the current turkey hunting season, the antler-point restriction (APR) for the current deer season has been removed for counties within the CWD Management Zone, including Audrain, Boone, Cole, Howard, Lewis, Maries, Monroe, Osage, Phelps, Randolph, Saline, Scotland, and Shelby counties.

The CWD Management Zone consists of counties where CWD has been found and those within 10 miles of where CWD has been found. The APR requires an antlered deer to have at least four points on one side to be harvested.

During both seasons, Duckworth said hunters should remember requirements for tagging and checking deer and turkey.

He said a common violation that MDC agents encounter is hunters who fail to purchase their permit before going hunting, and then failing to notch or check a deer or turkey after harvest.

“This is not a change with the Wildlife Code, and has been in effect for several years,” said Duckworth.

Key points to remember for deer and turkey seasons:

Have your deer and turkey hunting permit prior to hunting. Purchasing your permit after harvest is a violation.

Once you have harvested a deer or turkey, and before transporting the animal, make sure you have “notched” your permit. By doing this you are invalidating your permit. Hunters using paper permits just need to notch the date and month of the harvest. For those using the MO Hunting mobile app, simply click on the permit valid for the animal and then click on the “notch” icon. You do not have to have cell or internet service to notch your permit.

The final step is to check your deer or turkey by 10 p.m. on the day taken. Remember, “notching” your permit is not checking. Also, before you process (skin or quartering) a deer or turkey the animal must be checked, either by phone, computer, or through the mobile application.

Archery turkey hunting in Missouri runs through Nov. 15. It reopens Nov. 27 and runs through Jan. 15, 2025. Fall firearms turkey hunting runs Oct. 1 – 31 in open counties.

Learn more online at https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/seasons.