$24 Million For Clean Energy Sectors Innovation Projects

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $24 million in awarded contracts for 26 innovation projects in multiple clean energy sectors. The awarded projects join the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) growing portfolio of more than 200 innovation projects that are advancing new technologies in the sectors of long duration energy storage, clean hydrogen production and storage, grid modernization, geothermal, and building electrification and efficiency. Today’s announcement underscores the State’s commitment to investing in and scaling up a variety of clean energy technologies to improve affordability, reliability, and resiliency of energy consumption and distribution across the state.

“The innovations we invest in today are the solutions of tomorrow, and New York is at the forefront of turning clean energy ideas into reality,” Governor Hochul said. “As a world-class hub for clean energy innovation, we will not rest on our laurels. Instead, we will build upon each breakthrough to ensure our growing green economy continues to thrive through the kind of outside-the-box thinking demonstrated by each of the selected projects.”

The projects were selected by NYSERDA through its Innovation program, which is dedicated to accelerating the development and deployment of cutting-edge clean energy technologies in support of the state's transition to a sustainable and resilient clean energy economy. Programs that these contracts were awarded under include renewable optimization and energy storage innovation, hydrogen and clean fuels, grid modernization, advanced buildings and commercialization.

New York State Energy and Research Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “By supporting a variety of innovation initiatives and technologies, NYSERDA aims to foster new and improved ways to reduce emissions, integrate renewables, enhance energy efficiency, and contribute to a modernized grid. Partnerships with forward-thinking individuals and companies like those awarded, are critical to the advancement of clean energy technologies and demonstration of possible solutions that can be scaled for deployment.”

The awards by program include:

$2.4 Million for Renewable Optimization and Energy Storage Innovation

The four projects selected for a total of $2.4 million in awards through NYSERDA’s Renewable Optimization and Energy Storage program aim to support renewable energy integration and grid reliability by advancing long-duration energy storage (LDES) technologies. Projects include developing a supply chain and workforce for 3D printed concrete subsea LDES; building, installing, and operating a battery energy storage system using zinc-manganese dioxide (Zn-MnO2) batteries, and developing electrolyte additives for zinc air batteries.

$8.1 Million for Hydrogen and Clean Fuels

The eight projects selected through the Hydrogen and Clean Fuels program for a total of nearly $8.1 million in awards will support clean hydrogen innovation to decarbonize industrial process heat, facilitate the integration of clean hydrogen production with renewable energy, and demonstrate hydrogen-based generation systems for grid support services. The clean hydrogen innovation projects include developing and scaling up production of electrolysis technologies that can support renewable load following, a microchannel ammonia reforming system to provide carbon-free industrial heat, a pilot-scale clean hydrogen production facility to upcycle sulfur waste, and a hydrogen-based generation system to support a community-scale microgrid and electric city bus charging.

$7.3 Million for Grid Modernization

The 11 projects selected through the Grid Modernization program for a total of more than $7.3 million in awards focus on enhancing grid management and integration and improving distributed energy resource (DER) coordination. Projects aim to increase grid efficiency, reduce costs, and support the transition to a sustainable and resilient energy system.

$1.8 Million for Advanced Buildings

The two projects selected through the Advanced Buildings program for a total of more than $1.8 million in awards focus on developing advanced energy solutions. Projects aim to advance efficient heating and cooling systems, intelligent load management, renewable energy integration, innovative insulation products, and occupant-centric controls to reduce energy costs, improve building efficiency, and support the transition to sustainable energy practices.

$4.5 Million for Commercialization

One project for a total of $4.5 million was selected through the Commercialization Program to provide advisory support to climate technology-focused startups.

Department of Public Service CEO Rory M. Christian said, “These awards to invest in much-needed clean energy projects that will help spur economic growth and opportunity in New York State, and help us continue our national-leading push to create a clean energy economy.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “As we continue to make progress toward the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goals, New York State is stepping up to support innovative technologies and systems that will provide benefits to our neighborhoods. By investing in innovative technologies that will provide solutions of the future, we are ensuring that New Yorkers have job opportunities and support to grow our economy and protect our environment. I applaud Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for continuing to support research that will achieve our clean energy transition.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “Our clean energy transition will require employing all the tools in our toolbox, particularly planning for and exploring emerging technologies. Today’s announcement is a critical long-term investment in our renewable energy future. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul and NYSERDA President Doreen Harris for their leadership and support of these projects, and look forward to seeing their development.”

New York State’s investments in research, development, and commercialization support innovators accelerating the clean energy transition to meet the State’s goal for economy-wide carbon neutrality. NYSERDA’s Innovation and Research (I&R) program is deploying approximately $1.2 billion over 15 years as direct research investments and commercialization support. To date, more than $700 million in private investments and $200 million in project finance capital have been enabled, and more than 450 innovative clean energy products have been commercialized as a result of NYSERDA’s technology and business development investments in energy use energy innovation, grid modernization, clean power generation and storage, and advanced fuels and thermal energy systems.

Today’s awarded contracts are funded through the State's 10-year, $6 billion Clean Energy Fund.

New York State’s Nation-Leading Climate Plan

New York State's climate agenda calls for an orderly and just transition that creates family-sustaining jobs, continues to foster a green economy across all sectors and ensures that at least 35 percent, with a goal of 40 percent, of the benefits of clean energy investments are directed to disadvantaged communities. Guided by some of the nation’s most aggressive climate and clean energy initiatives, New York is advancing a suite of efforts – including the New York Cap-and-Invest program (NYCI) and other complementary policies – to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent by 2030 and 85 percent by 2050 from 1990 levels. New York is also on a path to achieving a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality by mid-century. A cornerstone of this transition is New York's unprecedented clean energy investments, including more than $28 billion in 61 large-scale renewable and transmission projects across the State, $6.8 billion to reduce building emissions, $3.3 billion to scale up solar, nearly $3 billion for clean transportation initiatives and over $2 billion in NY Green Bank commitments. These and other investments are supporting more than 170,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector as of 2022 and over 3,000 percent growth in the distributed solar sector since 2011. To reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality, New York also adopted zero-emission vehicle regulations, including requiring all new passenger cars and light-duty trucks sold in the State be zero emission by 2035. Partnerships are continuing to advance New York’s climate action with more than 400 registered and more than 130 certified Climate Smart Communities, nearly 500 Clean Energy Communities, and the State’s largest community air monitoring initiative in 10 disadvantaged communities across the State to help target air pollution and combat climate change.