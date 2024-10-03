City of Boston Awards $2.2 Million to 40 Community Based Economic Development Programs

Today, Mayor Michelle Wu and the Office of Workforce Development (OWD) announced the allocation of $2.2 million to 40 community-based programs that will provide employment, education, and economic services and support more than 3,000 low-to-moderate-income Boston residents. This investment is funded by the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), which is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). This year marks the 50th anniversary since Congress enacted the CDBG program to support community development projects and build stronger, more resilient communities nationwide.

“We want to ensure that every family and resident in our community has a fair shot at economic security and opportunity,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I want to extend my gratitude to our Office of Workforce Development for all they have done to help our residents thrive and grow toward prosperity. Without these programs and their emphasis on the importance of education and workforce development, our city wouldn’t be where it is today.”

The City of Boston receives CDBG funding from HUD through the Mayor’s Office of Housing each year. The funds are primarily used for affordable housing with up to 15% earmarked for “public services” related to economic development. The public services component of the CDBG provides services for low-income individuals and families with the goal of moving them out of poverty towards economic security. As the City’s workforce development agency, the Office of Workforce Development manages this portion of the funding on behalf of the Mayor’s Office of Housing.

For the Fiscal Year 2025 grant cycle, OWD prioritized organizations offering programs and services aimed at placing low-income Boston residents on a continuum of quality education, training, workforce development, and economic security programs. This continuum is defined as high school diploma/GED/Hi-SET attainment, matriculation into post-secondary education or industry-recognized training programs, placement into jobs with demonstrated career paths, and access to income maximization programs that stabilize individuals and families with barriers. CDBG-PS funding was also awarded to Adult Basic Education and English Language programs offering employment-specific language services that can create pathways to employment. The award recipients were selected through an open and competitive procurement process. The organizations represent every neighborhood in Boston and have various competitive program models.

“Economic stability is still out of reach for some Boston residents and we must continue to invest in local organizations creating opportunities for professional and educational growth,” said Chief of Worker Empowerment, Trinh Nguyen. “These grantees have demonstrated success in providing pathways to living-wage careers across Boston’s neighborhoods. Their work is crucial to addressing economic inequality and developing a strong, diverse workforce.”

Four organizations are receiving funding for the first time this year. The African Bridge Network will leverage its CDBG-PS funds to address the “lack of U.S. working experience” barrier that prevents many skilled immigrants from accessing mid-level jobs with a learn-and-earn program that combines training, a subsidized work placement, and support to transition to full-time employment. Brighter Boston will offer communities historically excluded from the entertainment industry a direct path to a career in live entertainment. East Boston Neighborhood Health Center (EBNHC) will recruit and train East Boston residents as pharmacy technicians and upon completion, students will be eligible for living-wage employment at EBNHC.

Friends of St. Stephen's Youth Programs is creating a talent pipeline that develops parents into educators who represent students’ cultural, racial, and linguistic backgrounds, and are trained in culturally relevant methodology.

“CDBG-PS funding is critical in helping Brighter Boston provide more young artists with an equitable pathway to creative careers,” said Ann Sousa, Executive Director of Brighter Boston. “Program participants under this initiative will receive paid training in technical theater, real-world work experience, professional mentorship, and will become part of a creative community.” “Because of this grant, Brighter Boston can support the future leaders of the entertainment industry so they can shape the arts in Boston and beyond!”

The full list of this year's grant recipients can be found here.

The Office of Workforce Development also announced the allocation of $506,250 in Alternative Education Initiative (AEI) funding to six community-based organizations: Action for Boston Community Development, Inc. Bridge Over Troubled Waters, Catholic Charitable Bureau of the Archdiocese of Boston, Inc., Catholic Charities/Notre Dame Education Center, Ecumenical Social Action Committee, Inc., and Mujeres Unidas Avanzando. This is the second refunding year of a 3-year cycle and this opportunity was only available to current AEI awardees. AEI funding supports alternative education programs that help Boston youth ages 16-24 attain a high school diploma, HiSET, or GED while addressing complex barriers faced by students whose needs are not met in a traditional academic environment. AEI prioritizes out-of-school and in-school youth who have dropped out or are at risk of dropping out from traditional high schools. Connecting youth to alternative education programs, where they can take advantage of personalized, flexible, and small student-centered learning environments, provides a foundation for participating youth to increase their future employability and earning potential.

“The AEI grant has allowed us to educate dozens of youth from the City of Boston,” said Elisabeth Jackson, CEO of Bridge Over Troubled Waters. “Bridge has been able to provide HiSET classes for youth working towards their degrees and has been able to support youth towards full-time employment. This investment in our youth gives them the foundation to reach their future goals.”