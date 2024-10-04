Ette Spirits Debuts Flora Mella Honeysuckle Vodka in Celebration of International Vodka Day

Honeysuckle bottle with roses

Flora Mella is Ette’s newest expression, crafted to offer a subtle yet captivating flavor profile. The infusion of Japanese Honeysuckle delivers a delicate honey-sweetness with each sip, making Flora Mella a versatile choice for both classic and inventive

black and white photo of David Rabinowitz co-founder of Ette

“Texas presents an unparalleled opportunity for Ette Vodka’s growth,” Rabinowitz added.

Ette black and white logo

Ette is a trailblazing vodka brand that launched in early 2023 with a mission to revolutionize the spirits industry.

New Honeysuckle-Infused Vodka Joins Ette’s Botanically Infused Lineup, Marking a Fresh Chapter in Craft Spirits

International Vodka Day felt like the perfect moment to introduce this floral, honeysuckle-infused vodka.”
— David Rabinowitz, Co-Founder and Brand CEO of Ette Spirits
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time for International Vodka Day on October 4th, Ette Spirits is proud to announce the latest addition to its botanically infused vodka collection: Flora Mella Honeysuckle Vodka. This new spirit, delicately infused with the fragrant nectar of Japanese Honeysuckle, captures the brand’s commitment to offering nature-inspired, sophisticated flavors that redefine vodka as we know it.

Introducing Flora Mella: A Honeysuckle Delight

Flora Mella is Ette’s newest expression, crafted to offer a subtle yet captivating flavor profile. The infusion of Japanese Honeysuckle delivers a delicate honey-sweetness with each sip, making Flora Mella a versatile choice for both classic and inventive cocktails. As with all Ette Spirits products, Flora Mella is 100% vegan, gluten-free, and contains no artificial flavors, providing a guilt-free experience for modern consumers.

“Our goal with Flora Mella was to create a vodka that feels like a fresh breeze in a summer garden,” said David Rabinowitz, Co-Founder and Brand CEO of Ette Spirits. “International Vodka Day felt like the perfect moment to introduce this floral, honeysuckle-infused vodka, which we believe will appeal to both vodka enthusiasts and those new to botanically infused spirits.”

A Botanical Approach to Vodka

Launched in early 2023, Ette Spirits has been at the forefront of the botanical vodka movement, first captivating audiences with its Flora Rosa Rose Petal Vodka. With Flora Mella, Ette continues to explore the natural world’s potential to elevate the traditional vodka experience. By focusing on authentic botanical infusions, Ette offers a sensory experience that aligns with current consumer trends favoring natural ingredients and craft beverages.

International Vodka Day: A Time for Exploration

International Vodka Day is a global celebration of vodka's history and diversity, and Ette Spirits sees it as an opportunity to highlight how vodka can go beyond the ordinary. By launching Flora Mella on this day, Ette invites vodka enthusiasts and novices alike to explore the vibrant world of botanically infused spirits. Whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a crafted cocktail, Flora Mella offers a new perspective on vodka.

Where to Find Flora Mella

Flora Mella joins Ette’s growing portfolio, available at select retailers and on-premise locations across Texas, Florida, Arizona, and New York.

About Ette Spirits
Ette Spirits is a pioneering vodka brand specializing in botanically infused spirits that offer a unique, natural drinking experience. Committed to sustainability and quality, Ette crafts its products with carefully sourced ingredients and innovative methods. With no artificial flavors and a dedication to vegan and gluten-free practices, Ette continues to set a new standard in the spirits industry.

For more information about Flora Mella Honeysuckle Vodka and other Ette products, visit www.ettespirits.com.

David Rabinowitz
Ette Spirits
+1 914-316-2984
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ette Spirits Debuts Flora Mella Honeysuckle Vodka in Celebration of International Vodka Day

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
David Rabinowitz
Ette Spirits
+1 914-316-2984
Company/Organization
Ette Spirits
212 Hommocks rd.
LARCHMONT, New York, 10538
United States
+1 914-316-2984
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Ette is a trailblazing vodka brand that launched in early 2023 with a mission to revolutionize the spirits industry. By infusing its vodkas with botanicals, Ette offers a unique and sophisticated drinking experience that appeals to modern consumers. Committed to sustainability and quality, Ette uses all-natural ingredients and innovative production methods to create exceptional spirits.

Ette Website

More From This Author
Ette Spirits Debuts Flora Mella Honeysuckle Vodka in Celebration of International Vodka Day
Ette Vodka Now Available at Total Wine in Texas, Florida, New Jersey, and California
Ette Vodka Expands into Florida: The Botanical Spirit Making Its Mark in the Sunshine State
View All Stories From This Author