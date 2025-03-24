Ette Vodka Wins Prestigious Best New Product Award at WSWA Access LIVE

Ette Vodka has been named the winner of the 2025 WSWA Access Craft “Hot! New! Now!” Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the wine and spirits industry. David Rabinowitz, Co-Founder & CEO of Ette Spirits, shared: "This award is an honor and a testament to the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship behind Ette Vodka. Recognition at WSWA Access LIVE validates our belief in redefining vodka." Francis Creighton, President and CEO of WSWA pictured with David - David Rabinowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Ette SpiritsEtte, Ette Vodka has been named the winner of the 2025 WSWA Access Craft “Hot! New! Now!” Award.

Recognized as the Industry’s Hottest Emerging Brand, Ette Takes Home the 2025 WSWA Access Craft “Hot! New! Now!” Award

This award is an incredible honor and a testament to the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship behind Ette Vodka.” — David Rabinowitz

NEW YORK, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ette Vodka has been named the winner of the 2025 WSWA Access Craft “Hot! New! Now!” Award, one of the most prestigious honors in the wine and spirits industry. Selected from hundreds of up-and-coming brands, Ette Vodka was recognized as the year’s Best New Product at the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Access LIVE conference, solidifying its position as the most exciting emerging brand in the market.Each year, the WSWA Access Craft “Hot! New! Now!” Award is presented to an innovative craft wine or spirits brand that stands out for its exceptional product, brand presence, and industry impact. Judged by a panel of industry experts, the award celebrates a brand that is set to shape the future of the industry. Past winners include industry standouts like Skrewball Whiskey, Gray Whale Gin, and Bedlam Vodka.David Rabinowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Ette Spirits, shared his excitement about the award:"This award is an incredible honor and a testament to the passion, innovation, and craftsmanship behind Ette Vodka. To be recognized by industry leaders at WSWA Access LIVE validates what we’ve always believed—Ette is not just another vodka; it’s a brand that is redefining the category with bold, botanical infusions and modern luxury."Why Ette Stood OutEtte Vodka is leading a movement in the spirits industry, redefining the vodka category with its innovative botanical infusions. The brand’s flagship product, Flora Rosa Vodka , is crafted from real rose petals sourced from Bulgaria’s famed Rose Valley, distilled six times, and made without artificial flavors, gluten, or animal products. Its elegant, floral-forward profile has captivated vodka enthusiasts and mixologists alike.Now, with the introduction of Flora Mella Honeysuckle Vodka, Ette has expanded its botanical collection with a naturally infused, lightly honey-sweet vodka that delivers a smooth, refreshing experience. Both products reflect the brand’s commitment to high-quality ingredients, sustainable production, and modern luxury.During the WSWA Access LIVE selection process, the judging panel recognized:- Unique Product Innovation – Ette’s botanical infusions set it apart from traditional vodka brands.- Strong Market Potential – Positioned as a premium, yet accessible, luxury vodka brand.- Sustainability Commitment – Crafted with all-natural ingredients, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly.- Engagement and Presentation – A strong brand presence and dynamic engagement with industry professionals.What This Means for Ette VodkaAs the 2025 WSWA Access Craft “Hot! New! Now!” Award winner, Ette Vodka will receive:- Induction into the 2025 WSWA Access Craft Advisory Council, providing exclusive networking and mentorship opportunities.- A one-year SILVER-Level Associate Membership in WSWA Access Craft.- Increased visibility among top distributors, retailers, and media outlets, further accelerating Ette’s national expansion.This award solidifies Ette Vodka’s reputation as one of the most exciting new spirits brands on the market today. As the company continues to expand its presence in high-end retailers, bars, and restaurants, this recognition marks a pivotal moment in its journey toward becoming a household name.About WSWA and Access LIVEThe Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Access LIVE is the leading event for craft beverage producers, distributors, and wholesalers in the U.S. The “Hot! New! Now!” Award recognizes the most promising emerging brands, helping to elevate their visibility and connect them with key industry players.With this accolade, Ette Vodka joins an elite class of past winners that have gone on to achieve national success.About Ette VodkaFounded with a vision to redefine modern vodka, Ette Spirits crafts elevated, botanically infused vodkas that deliver an elegant, refreshing experience.- Flora Rosa Vodka – Infused with real rose petals from Bulgaria’s Rose Valley, offering a delicate floral essence.- Flora Mella Vodka – Featuring a subtle honeysuckle infusion, capturing the spirit of a summer garden.- Sustainability Focus – Vegan, gluten-free, and free of artificial flavors, designed for the modern consumer.Ette is now available in New York, Florida, Texas, and California. Find Ette Vodka at iconic destinations such as The Standard Hotel New York, The Colony Hotel Palm Beach, Total Wine and Spirits, and 100+ accounts and counting.For sales and distribution inquiries Contact David Rabinowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Ette Spirits at david@ettespirits.comFor Media

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.