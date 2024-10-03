Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) Aim to Revive Retro Futurism with Bob Nunn Acquisition

By bringing his visionary work to contemporary public and private venues, we invite viewers to explore 'yesterday’s vision of tomorrow.'” — Sara Beth Joyner

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH) have proudly announced the acquisition of a compelling collection of 18 original artworks by the late Bob Nunn, a celebrated artist renowned for his unique "Retro Futurism" style.This art style, encapsulating 'yesterday’s vision of tomorrow,' blends nostalgic elements from the past with futuristic concepts. HAC & QAH plan to license this dynamic collection for use in large-scale environmental graphics across public spaces and hospitality industries, aiming to popularize this visionary art form.Reviving Retro Futurism Through Bob Nunn’s ArtBob Nunn's artwork uniquely captures the essence of Retro Futurism, a style that combines the optimism of the past with futuristic imaginations. It reflects a period when society looked towards the future with hope and wonder, depicted through bold colors, dynamic compositions, and innovative themes that merge the old with the new.By integrating these artworks into modern spaces, HAC & QAH aim to spark a revival of this style, fostering a deeper appreciation for its cultural and aesthetic significance."Bob Nunn's artworks are a time capsule of creativity, capturing the spirit of Retro Futurism with each stroke," said Sara Beth Joyner, President of HAC & QAH. "By bringing his visionary work to contemporary public and private venues, we invite viewers to explore 'yesterday’s vision of tomorrow,' stimulating both nostalgia and inspiration."Mercedes Burton, Director of Design at HAC & QAH, added, "Nunn’s work allows us to blend the past and future in a visually stunning dialogue that resonates deeply in today’s design landscape. Licensing these pieces for environmental graphics not only honors Nunn’s legacy but also elevates the spaces they inhabit, offering a unique aesthetic experience that is both retrospective and forward-looking."Expanding the Reach of Retro FuturismThrough the strategic licensing of Bob Nunn’s collection, HAC & QAH are set to transform a variety of spaces, from corporate buildings and shopping centers to luxury hotels and civic spaces, into hubs of artistic innovation that celebrate the unique fusion of past futuristic visions with contemporary design needs. This initiative is expected to not only enhance the visual appeal of these environments but also to serve as a catalyst for the resurgence of Retro Futurism in the art and design community.About Healthcare Art Consulting & Quality Art House (HAC & QAH)Healthcare Art Consulting and Quality Art House specialize in providing visual communications and artistic solutions for corporate and healthcare systems and facilities nation-wide. Since 2003, the firm’s success has been centered on educating and building long-term partnerships with clients.They offer a full spectrum of consulting and visual communication products, such as patient communication boards, digital signage, donor recognition signage, large scale murals and graphics, artwork on paper, canvas, acrylic, metal, and other mediums, custom framing, sculptures, dimensional lettering, wayfinding signage, and more.Contact Information:Sara Beth Joyner, EDACPresident214-773-1298S.Joyner@HealthcareArtConsulting.comS.Joyner@QualityArtHouse.comMercedes Burton, EDACDirector of Design972-730-6622MercedesBurton@HealthcareArtConsulting.comMercedesBurton@QualityArtHouse.com

