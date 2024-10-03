Thanks to California, community college students without a high school diploma now eligible for federal financial aid

California Community Colleges Chancellor Sonya Christian: “Our thanks go to Gov. Newsom for partnering on this effort, which represents a significant step toward ensuring equitable access to higher education for all Californians. Our collective efforts aim to create a streamlined and inclusive pathway for individuals seeking to pursue their academic aspirations, regardless of their background or circumstances.”

In August 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom signed the Freedom to Succeed executive order to improve access to high-paying and fulfilling careers for students and workers. The Governor’s executive order launched the development of a new Master Plan for Career Education that will help prepare students for the workforce of tomorrow, including high-paying and fulfilling career paths that don’t require college degrees. Additionally, the executive order directed the state to take further steps to reduce barriers to state employment — including eliminating requirements for college degrees unnecessary to job duties.

Leaders from California’s education and workforce systems and the California Department of Rehabilitation met last week to discuss the Master Plan framework and are on track to deliver the Master Plan by the end of the year.