Five Canadian 2SLGBTQIA+ charities to be honoured at the national 2024 Pink Awards

2SLGBTQIA+ icons nominate trailblazing Canadian charities effecting change in their communities

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pink Triangle Press (PTP), announced the five 2SLGBTQIA+ charities that will be recognized at the 2024 Pink Awards in Toronto on November 7, 2024. The national recognition event will feature prominent 2SLGBTQIA+ celebrities and activists who pay-it-forward to honour and raise donations for the five selected charities. The community icons and their respective charities will be celebrated at the gala and within an associated audio and video content series.The charities selected as honourees for the 2024 Pink Awards are:2-Spirited People of the 1st Nations - nominated by musician Jeremy DutcherAmong Friends, The 519 - nominated by activist Latoya NugentSkipping Stone - nominated by actor, writer, producer Elliot PageThe You Can Play Project - nominated by professional athlete Marie-Philip Poulinpflag Canada - nominated by musician Rufus WainwrightThe 2024 Pink Awards will be hosted by Queen Priyanka, the Canadian drag pop superstar and winner of the first season of Canada’s Drag Race in 2020.“Pure queer joy is something that a lot of us queer people talk about but never get to experience. I am so excited for the Pink Awards Gala for my amazing 2SLGBTQIA+ community to take their heels off and finally be celebrated the way they deserve to be celebrated!” says Queen Priyanka. “We’re fighting every single day for space — but now it’s time to know that our presence is enough and we’re going to celebrate everyone!"Shannon Burns, Etalk Reporter, Virgin Radio National Midday Host, and iHeartRadio Correspondent will join the hosting team from the red carpet and will introduce the evening’s special musical performances by Rufus Wainwright, Jeremy Dutcher and Katie Tupper.The celebration of queer art, activism and achievement is central to the evening. Several emerging filmmakers, motion designers, and post-production house Coma Edits—a collective of artists and activists—are working together to create exclusive visual content to enhance the evening’s celebrations. Visual artist, Kainat Ahmad, a recent OCAD graduate, has been selected to design a unique award to present Pink Award honourees. A silent auction will raise additional donations for the honoured charities. The auction will open to the general public online ahead of the Pink Awards.The 2024 Pink Awards are sponsored by DECIEM: The Abnormal Beauty Company with a presenting partnership with BMO. A few sponsorships and opportunities remain and tables at the event are now available for purchase. To learn more, please contact pinkawards@ptp.media.About Pink Triangle Press:Pink Triangle Press (PTP) is Canada's leading 2SLGBTQIA+ media and content organization. Founded in 1971, Pink Triangle Press produces 2SLGBTQIA+ journalism at Xtra Magazine and through a variety of content distribution channels in Canada and abroad. The Press also operates the travel site Pink Ticket Travel, a gay adult dating website and has produced a number of television projects. The organization began as a gay liberation newspaper, The Body Politic, named by Masthead magazine as one of "Canada's 20 most influential magazines of all time.”

