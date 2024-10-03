Balfour Capital Group Appoints Fayçal Chekir as Senior Account Executive of Tunisia

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, SWITZERLAND, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Fayçal Chekir as the Senior Account Executive of Tunisia. With over three decades of expertise in strategic business development, financial analysis, and investment fund management, Fayçal brings a wealth of experience to Balfour Capital Group.Fayçal Chekir has established himself as a seasoned professional in the fields of operational and financial management. Throughout his career, he has led various successful initiatives including feasibility studies, company operations, and financial optimization within industries such as aviation, automotive, and IT services. His specialized skills in preparing administrative, legal, and financial documentation, coupled with his contract negotiation experience and adeptness in managing financial institution relationships, have made him a valuable asset in the corporate finance sector.In his most recent role as Central Development Director at Mediterranean Air Service (M.A.S) in Tunisia, Fayçal played a pivotal role in overseeing customer relations, developing portfolios, and executing profitability studies for new cargo routes. Prior to that, as Managing Director at Alpha Ford Tunisia (2021–2023), he optimized costs through strategic contract renegotiations, implemented a new information system, and provided in-depth financial analysis for executive committees. His extensive background also includes serving as the Sales & Cargo Operations Manager at M.A.S for over two decades, where he managed international tenders, contracts, marketing strategies, and cargo operations for major airlines.Fayçal’s experience extends to investment and corporate finance, where he has evaluated companies, structured IPOs, conducted due diligence, and guided strategic asset allocation. His leadership roles at Medsoft and Tunisie Valeurs showcased his financial consulting prowess, enabling successful joint ventures, capital raising, and cost accounting system implementation."Fayçal Chekir's strategic thinking and comprehensive financial expertise make him a remarkable addition to our team," said Steve Alain Lawrence, the Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group. "His track record of driving business growth aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier financial solutions to our clients in Tunisia and beyond."In his new role, Fayçal will leverage his extensive knowledge and strategic insights to drive Balfour Capital Group's growth in Tunisia, focusing on strengthening client relationships and expanding market opportunities.

