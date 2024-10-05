View Revit Families and BIM Objects in 3D with ARCAT's Free BIM Library

Arcat Revit Family Viewer

ARCAT introduces the 3D Revit family viewer. Focusing on speed, cost, and ease of use, ARCAT's BIM library offers a convenient solution for AEC professionals.

FAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARCAT is excited to introduce the ability to view 3D Revit families and BIM objects in the browser.Focusing on speed, cost, and ease of use, ARCAT's BIM library offers a convenient solution for architects and designers when documenting projects.Key Features of ARCAT's BIM Library:● The model can be accessed and viewed quickly, taking only a second to load in the browser.● Easily manipulate the model using a mouse to rotate and view it from all angles, enabling users to quickly visualize the 3D objects required for their project.● Access to the library is free for all users to view, download, and use any asset.● All file formats are consistently available in Revit, IFC, SketchUp, and DWG.● Use the search bar to navigate one of the largest libraries, spanning almost every building product in North America.● No registered account is required to gain access to the library.ARCAT’s BIM library is designed to meet the needs of industry professionals, providing easy access to a wide range of BIM objects and Revit families essential for building projects. ARCAT is committed to offering a user-friendly and cost-effective solution for architects and designers. BIM files are available in consistent file formats that can be used with all BIM software, including AutoDesk Revit, SketchUp, ArchiCAD, and others.Formats available include:● RFA / RVT - Revit Family / System● SKP - SketchUp● DWG / IFC / GLB - all other softwareFor more information about ARCAT's BIM library and to access the extensive collection of Revit familiesand BIM objects, visit https://www.arcat.com/content-type/bim

