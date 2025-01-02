ARCAT’s Original Podcast, Detailed, Reaches One Million Downloads

Detailed - Top Architectural Podcast

Listen to the latest Detailed Podcast and you will see why architectural professionals have downloaded episodes 1M times.

All of us at the @DetailedPodcast are so excited to announce that the DETAILED Podcast has now surpassed ONE MILLION downloads!” — Cherise Lakeside, FCSI

FAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ARCAT is excited to announce that its original podcast has reached one million downloads since its launch in 2022. Detailed is a podcast series that features architects, engineers, builders, and manufacturers. They share their insight and expertise as they highlight some of the most complex, interesting, and oddest building conditions that they have encountered, and the ingenuity it took to solve them. The podcast offers lessons learned and guidance for anyone facing similar challenges in their projects.Each episode is hosted by Cherise Lakeside, a senior specifications writer with experience in architecture, construction, MEP Engineering, building science, and professional development. With her wealth of knowledge and engaging personality, she leads insightful conversations with her many guests.As of this release, there have been 120 full length episodes produced. The most recent episode features Darin Johnstone, Principal from Darin Johnstone Architects. He and Cherise discuss the ArtCenter, Mullin Transportation Design Center in Pasadena, California.Detailed is produced by Gābl Media Group.To listen to the podcast, see the full list of episodes and find more information about the host and guests of the podcast, visit https://www.arcat.com/podcast

