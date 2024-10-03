Job Announcement: Chief Deputy Clerk Bismarck Municipal Court

This position provides management and administrative support for the operations of the Municipal Court. Examples of Duties -Enters complaints and issues summonses; attaches required reports to cases; processes pleas and schedules trial dates; enter dispositions; finalizes cases following court appearances; prepares payment schedules; forwards cases to District Court for jury trials.

-Performs the duties of the Clerk subject to the Clerk's supervision and supervises other deputy clerks.

-Issues suspension notices and court summonses for non-payment; issues tow warrants.

- Reviews sentences with defendants; sets up payment plans; processes payments.

-Assists in processing payments.

-Answers telephone and greets visitors; provides information and assistance; takes messages; refers to appropriate personnel.

-Updates the court website.

-Prepares a variety of regular and special reports.

-Maintains office supplies and records.

-Performs related duties. Minimum Qualifications: High school education or GED Sufficient experience to understand the basic principles relevant to the major duties of the position, usually associated with the completion of an apprenticeship/internship or having had a similar position for one to two years. Application Instructions: Please visit the City of Bismarck’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/jobs for additional information on the position and the application process or contact Kaitlyn Duncan: 701-355-1333 or kduncan@bismarcknd.gov