Ilham Aliyev attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the fifth residential complex in the city of Zangilan
AZERBAIJAN, October 3 - 03 October 2024, 15:01
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the ground-breaking ceremony of the fifth residential complex in the city of Zangilan.
The President was briefed on the project.
The residential complex will be located in a medium-density area near a school, kindergarten, administrative, and commercial zones, covering a total area of 3 hectares.
The master plan includes the construction of multi-story buildings with 3, 4, 5, and 6 floors. A total of 177 apartments are planned for the complex.
President Ilham Aliyev officially laid the foundation stone for the sixth residential complex.
