Ilham Aliyev inspected construction progress at Zangilan Recreation Complex

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev examined ongoing construction work at the Zangilan Recreation Complex.

Ramin Guluzade, Head of the President's Administrative Services Department, briefed the president on the facilities planned for the complex.

The foundation for the hotel building within the complex was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on May 4, 2023.

The hotel will feature 111 rooms, along with conference, meeting, and banquet halls, fitness and spa centers, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants, and a children's entertainment center. Moreover, ten cottages will be available for guests on the complex grounds.

The hotel is expected to employ over 70 staff members, and the complex will also include vineyards and other fruit orchards.