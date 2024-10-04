Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Strengthens National Maritime Practice as Attorney Summer Williamson Passes Florida Bar

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP , a nationally renowned maritime law firm, is excited to announce a major expansion of its legal reach with Attorney Summer Williamson passing the Florida Bar. This milestone enhances the firm’s ability to serve injured maritime workers and their families across the Gulf Coast, including Florida’s extensive maritime industry.With her admission to the Florida Bar, Williamson joins a highly respected team of maritime law experts, positioning the firm to offer even broader legal representation in Jones Act claims, offshore injury cases, and vessel accidents. As a key player in expanding the firm's national maritime practice, Williamson's expertise will help ensure justice for injured seamen, longshoremen, and maritime employees facing complex legal challenges.Boosting Maritime Law Expertise Across State LinesFor over 45 years, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP has successfully fought for the rights of maritime injury victims, securing hundreds of millions in recoveries for clients nationwide. As the firm continues to grow, Summer Williamson’s admission to the Florida Bar solidifies their commitment to providing high-quality legal representation in multiple jurisdictions, particularly in the maritime and offshore industries.“Expanding our presence into Florida is a strategic move in building our national maritime practice. With Summer on board, we are well-positioned to serve clients throughout the Gulf Coast, offering the same level of legal expertise that has been the cornerstone of our success for decades,” said Matthew D. Shaffer, Partner at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris.Summer Williamson joined Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP in April 2024. She graduated with honors from South Texas College of Law in December 2023, ranking 12th in her class. While in law school, Summer served as a Contracts II Langdell Scholar, president of both the Phi Delta Phi Legal Honor Society and the Christian Legal Society, and was an oralist on South Texas' Moot Court team.Before pursuing law, Summer worked in broadcast journalism, including a summer at KHOU 11 News. She is also active in her community, teaching Sunday School. Known for her compassion, organization, and problem-solving skills, Summer is a dedicated advocate for her clients and a valuable asset to the firm’s growing maritime law practice.About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP. is a top-tier law firm specializing in maritime law, offshore injuries, and personal injury cases. With over four decades of experience, the firm has built a national reputation for securing record-setting settlements and verdicts in Jones Act claims, vessel accidents, and other maritime-related cases. Their experienced attorneys are dedicated to fighting for the maximum compensation their clients deserve.

