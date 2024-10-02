DDG Ellard emphasizes vital role of parliaments, provides update on WTO priorities

DDG Ellard acknowledged the crucial role that parliaments play as the key link between international institutions and the public. She emphasized that parliamentary engagement on WTO issues is essential for ensuring that the Organization's work is effective, tangible and meaningful.

Turning to current priorities, DDG Ellard first stressed the importance of bringing into force the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, adopted in June 2022, to end the worst form of fisheries subsidies. To do this, 111 WTO members — two-thirds of the WTO membership — must accept the Agreement. At this point, 83 members have already done so, leaving 28 remaining for entry into force. She expressed gratitude to members that have accepted the Agreement, commending parliamentarians for their unwavering support and efforts toward swift ratification. She urged those who have not yet done so to take action promptly.

DDG Ellard also highlighted significant progress made at MC13 on the second part of the Agreement on Fisheries Subsidies, aiming to address overcapacity and overfishing. While a final agreement is still pending, she noted that the negotiations have come closer to consensus than ever before, following more than 20 years of discussions. Since MC13, members have engaged intensively in efforts to conclude a comprehensive agreement on fisheries subsidies based on the revised text in document TN/RL/W/279, aiming to establish strong disciplines on major subsidizers and distant water fishing, while providing appropriate and effective flexibility for developing members.

DDG Ellard described the extensive work in the lead up to the WTO's July 2024 General Council meeting. "We are very close," she emphasized, urging political leaders to engage actively in finalizing the Agreement by the end of the year.

On the topic of dispute settlement reform, DDG Ellard commended Ambassador Usha Dwarka-Canabady of Mauritius and the six co-facilitator experts for their efforts in advancing the ongoing negotiations among WTO members towards achieving a fully and well-functioning dispute settlement system by 2024, as mandated by ministers at MC12 and MC13. The areas of particular focus are appeal/review and accessibility to developing members.

She emphasized that although the Appellate Body is not functioning, the system has not ground to a halt, with members continuing to bring disputes to the WTO. In 2024, members initiated seven new disputes, and there are seven panel proceedings under way, demonstrating ongoing confidence in the system.

She further emphasized the ongoing work to build the necessary multilateral consensus to incorporate the outcomes of the plurilateral initiatives of WTO members into the WTO rulebook, such as the Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement and the outcomes of the Joint Statement Initiative on E-commerce. She pointed to the IFD Agreement as the first global accord on investment facilitation, with the support of two-thirds of WTO members, including developing members.

She also noted that the stabilized text on e-commerce (INF/ECOM/87) has garnered broad support, although some participants are still conducting internal consultations. The co-convenors of the e-commerce initiative are continuing to engage to determine next steps.