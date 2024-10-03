Rick Mantei Advocates for Veteran Gary McCracken in Effort to Secure VA Benefits

Veteran Rick Mantei is advocating for Vietnam-era veteran Gary McCracken to secure VA benefits, helping him address PTSD and other service-related conditions.

LEXINGTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran and community advocate Rick Mantei is working to support Vietnam-era veteran Gary McCracken in his pursuit of VA benefits. McCracken, who was medically discharged in 1970 following a head injury during his service, has faced challenges in obtaining recognition for PTSD and other medical conditions stemming from his military experience.Gary’s injury, originally reported as caused by a metal pipe, was actually inflicted by a fellow soldier who struck him with a cast and threatened him into silence. Decades later, Gary continues to battle PTSD and health issues. In an effort to help, Rick Mantei arranged for a private medical evaluation, which confirmed Gary’s PTSD diagnosis.As a fellow veteran, Mantei is advocating for Gary by working with the VA, VFW, and American Legion to secure the care and benefits he deserves. Rick's dedication to helping Gary highlights his ongoing commitment to veterans and their well-being, as he explores all available avenues to secure the necessary support for those who have served.For more information on Rick Mantei’s advocacy and community involvement, visit https://rickmantei.com/ About Rick ManteiRick Mantei is a respected pilot, veteran, and philanthropist, dedicated to supporting charitable causes and fellow veterans. Through his advocacy and volunteer efforts, Rick remains committed to uplifting his community and serving those who have served the country.

