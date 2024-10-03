Shelf Life Testing Global Market 2024 To Reach $6.54 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 9.2%

Shelf Life Testing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The shelf life testing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.2 billion in 2023 to $4.59 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to stringent quality and safety regulations, consumer demand for freshness, globalization of the food supply chain, focus on food waste reduction, expansion of pharmaceutical industry, introduction of biodegradable packaging.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Shelf Life Testing Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The shelf life testing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $6.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to consumer awareness of product labeling, focus on nutritional integrity, increasing complexity of food formulations, rising demand for natural preservatives, emergence of personalized nutrition, shift towards plant-based products.

Growth Driver Of The Shelf Life Testing Market

High demand for packaged foods is expected to propel the growth of the shelf life testing market going forward. Packaged foods refer to food that has its entire surface covered to protect it from damage, contamination, spoilage, pest attacks, and tampering during transport and storage, either by permeable or impermeable wrapping. Shelf-life testing is essential to determine the safety of the packaged food and ensure that food is free of physical, chemical, and biological hazards, thereby protecting the customers from food-borne diseases.

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Shelf Life Testing Market Share?

Key players in the market include SGS SA, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Global, Intertek Group PLC, Mérieux NutriSciences Corp., ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, RJ Hill Laboratories, SCS Global Services, Agrifood Technology, Symbio Laboratories, Premium Analytical Services, AES Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., EnviroLogix Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., Neogen Corporation, Charm Sciences Inc., TÜV NORD GROUP, Medallion Labs, Q Laboratories Inc., Microbac Laboratories Inc., Silliker Inc., Covance Inc., NSF International, Food Safety Net Services, Genevac Ltd., R-Biopharm AG, Romer Labs, 3M Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., MilliporeSigma, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Shelf Life Testing Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the shelf life testing market are launching innovative analyzers such as ROS 1 Moisture Analyzer to address the challenges and limitations of existing moisture content measurement methods. The ROS 1 Moisture Analyzer is the first and only moisture content analyzer offering reference method precision, the simplicity of an oven, and the speed of a moisture balance.

How Is The Global Shelf Life Testing Market Segmented?

1) By Technology: Equipment And Kit-Based, Manual Tests

2) By Parameter: Microbial Contamination, Rancidity, Nutrient Stability, Organoleptic Properties, Other Parameters

3) By Method: Real-Time Shelf Life Testing, Accelerated Shelf Life Testing

4) By Food Tested: Packaged Food, Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery Products, Meat And Meat Products, Dairy Products And Desserts, Processed Fruits And Vegetables, Other Food Tests

Geographical Insights: Europe Leading The Shelf Life Testing Market

Europe was the largest region in the market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Shelf Life Testing Market Definition

Shelf life testing is the process of testing different parameters and quality factors of food to determine how rapidly microbiological, chemical, and physical changes occur in food during distribution and storage.

Shelf Life Testing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global shelf life testing market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Shelf Life Testing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on shelf life testing market size, shelf life testing market drivers and trends, shelf life testing market major players and shelf life testing market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

