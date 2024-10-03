Close to $500K in Grants Available to Support the Growth Development and Marketing of Local Food Seafood in RI

Published on Thursday, October 03, 2024

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee, the Department of Environmental Management (DEM), and members of the Rhode Island General Assembly announce that close to $500,000 in Local Agriculture and Seafood Act (LASA) grant funding is available for projects that help support the growth, development, and marketing of local food and seafood in Rhode Island. The LASA Grant Program provides grants that directly benefit and strengthen the local food system in Rhode Island. Since its enactment 12 years ago, LASA has provided close to $3M through individual program grants up to $20,000. The grant application period opened on Oct. 1 and will close Nov. 30.

“LASA is a pillar of our food strategy through which Rhode Island prioritizes investments in local food to provide better access to safe, healthy, and affordable food for all of our residents,” said Governor Dan McKee. “LASA grants support Rhode Island’s farmers, fishers, and aquaculturists while fostering community resilience, promoting sustainability, and increasing food security across our state.”

“The Local Agriculture and Seafood Act grant program taps into our state’s incredible potential by building on our existing strengths,” said Senator V. Susan Sosnowski, who authored the law in 2012. “These grants enhance food security, boost small businesses, and make Rhode Island more sustainable and resilient. They are an investment in our people and our future, and in the agriculture and seafood industries that mean so much to our state. I am grateful to the many supporters and stakeholders who continue to make this program possible.”

“For over a decade the Local Agriculture and Seafood Act has helped grow the local businesses that provide our communities with safe and nutritious food,” said Representative Teresa Tanzi. “I’ve seen firsthand how LASA grants help essential local businesses — including the farms, shellfishing, aquaculture, commercial fishing, and other food businesses in my district — grow their operations while enriching our communities. I am excited to see the continuing success stories of grant recipients.”

“Promoting RI Grown and local food is one of DEM’s main strategic initiatives, and LASA grants continue to support Rhode Island’s farmers and fishers in growing their businesses,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “These funds support a healthy and sustainable agriculture economy, increase food security, and promote diversity across communities and cultures.”

The Fiscal Year 2025 grant funding priorities include:

Support the entry, growth, and/or sustainability of underinvested, beginning , small , women, and veteran agriculture and aquaculture producers and fishers

Support the development of new marketing, promotion, sales, and/or distribution channels, including connecting local farms and fishers within Rhode Island.

Support the development of new products, including value added processing capacity.

Foster new cooperatives, partnerships, and/or collaborations among Rhode Island agriculture and aquaculture producers, and fishers and supporting organizations.

Support climate-smart agriculture mitigation activities and climate change related adaptations throughout the local food system.

Protect the future availability of agricultural land for producers, including farm transition planning and implementation.

Assist food safety improvements at farms including Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) and Hazard Analysis Critical Control (HACCP) compliance.

During the most recent funding cycle, DEM awarded more than $650K in LASA grants to over 43 Rhode Island-based food businesses to support the local food system. Eligible entities include for-profit farmers, fishers, producer groups, and non-profit organizations. Applicants must be based in Rhode Island and only small and/or beginning farmers, or producer groups of small or beginning farmers, are eligible to apply for capital grants. Aquaculture operators are considered farmers in the LASA program. For more information on the LASA Grant program, please visit DEM’s website. Applications should be completed online via the State of Rhode Island Grant’s Management System by November 30, 2024 at 11:59 PM. Grant-related questions should be directed to DEM’s Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment at 401-222-2781 or via email to DEM.LASA@dem.ri.gov. The Rhode Island Food Policy Council will be hosting a technical assistance webinar for prospective LASA applicants on Monday, Oct. 21 at 4 PM – register here.

DEM continues to work across many fronts to benefit and strengthen Rhode Island’s green economy and to assist local farmers and fishers in growing their businesses. DEM also continues to make investments in critical infrastructure as well as provide farm incubation space to new farmers through its Urban Edge Farm and Snake Den Farm properties.

There are more than 1,000 farms sprinkled across the state, and Rhode Island is home to a thriving young farmer network. According to the recently published 2022 Census of Agriculture, which is conducted once every five years by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), Rhode Island has the highest percentage of beginning farmers in the country. Both the number of farms and total land in farms in RI grew from 2017 to 2022 according to the census data, demonstrating the increased support for local agriculture and food throughout the state. Supporting local agriculture benefits all Rhode Islanders, ensures our future food security, enhances our environment, and celebrates the state’s unique food cultures and landscape.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov.