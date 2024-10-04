Leah Brewer Announces the Release of To Find a Killer (A Natural State Mystery)

Only the Sharpest Minds Can Find the Killer.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- About the BookA Natural State Murder Mystery , Book 1Murder MysteryDate to be Published: 10-04-2024When Atlanta Detective, Tammy Sharp's past collides with her present, it's a wild ride of bullets, broken hearts, and chilling mysteries.In her hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas, she faces not just her ex, Jace Eubanks, but also a dangerous killer on the prowl.With murders old and new intertwining, Tammy faces a choice: team up with her ex or let justice slip away.As the clock ticks down to a sinister ultimatum, will Tammy outsmart the sociopath or fall prey to a deadly game of cat and mouse?About the Author Leah Brewer writes all kinds of things.Sometimes, she writes Christian Fiction (Seeds of Faith Series). Other times it’s Historical Fiction (Petunia 1949). Right now, it’s all about murder. The first novel in her Natural State Murder Mystery series, To Find a Killer , is set to release this October.In 2019, after an Ovarian Cancer diagnosis, Leah decided to pursue her passion for writing. Being cancer-free, she now revels in her life as an author.With an extensive 28-year career that encompasses diverse leadership roles in a Fortune 500 company, Leah brings an authentic perspective to her storytelling.Visit the Author OnlineFacebook: @writingleahbrewerTwitter: @leahlbrewerrInstagram: @writingleahbrewerGet Your Copy Today: https://mybook.to/ToFindAKiller

