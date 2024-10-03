Closure of Holt Road to Begin October 7

Crews with Civil Constructors will conduct a full closure of Holt Road to through traffic beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 7 until summer 2025. Signage is in place guiding motorists to detour to Nolensville Road, Concord Road, and Edmondson Pike. The prime contractor on this project, Civil Constructors, has met with Nashville EMS on several occasions to discuss best practices and emergency routes when first responders are called to the project footprint.

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting a full closure of Holt Road in Davidson County.

The closure is needed for the grading and utility relocation part of the Nolensville Pike/SR 11 widening project. The project, which began in mid-2024, widens Nolensville Pike from a two-lane road to a five-lane road from south of Burkitt Road to near Old Hickory Boulevard. The improvements are intended to address congestion, improve safety, and accommodate growth in this rapidly developing area.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.



