Governor Pritzker & IDPH Remind Illinoisans Early Detection is the Key to Fighting Breast Cancer

ILLINOIS, October 3 - Governor Proclaims October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October 18 as Mammography Day; Illinois Lottery Issues New Ticket for the Cure





CHICAGO - At the start of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are reminding Illinoisans that early detection is the most effective way to prevent the deadly disease which is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women. The - At the start of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are reminding Illinoisans that early detection is the most effective way to prevent the deadly disease which is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in women. The Governor has issued a proclamation declaring October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month and October 18 as Mammography Day in Illinois.





The Illinois Lottery is also assisting in the fight against breast cancer. All proceeds from the purchase of a Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure instant tickets go towards education, awareness and research in finding a cure for breast cancer.





"More than 11,000 Illinois women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime," Governor Pritzker said. "But it is a disease that has a better prognosis with early detection, which is why it is so important for Illinoisans to schedule a mammogram sooner rather than later. And for those who are uninsured or underinsured, the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program offers free mammograms as well as cervical cancer screening."





Regular mammograms can help find breast cancer at an early stage when treatment is most successful. This is why anyone who might have put off getting screened in recent years, due to the pandemic or other reasons, should schedule an exam with their provider.





"Breast cancer is a very personal issue to me, as it has affected multiple members of my family," said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. "IDPH is committed to fighting breast cancer and saving lives through education and early detection. I encourage Illinoisans to schedule a comprehensive exam as soon as possible and ask your doctor about breast cancer screening."





Public health officials note that breast cancer does not only impact women. Men, non-binary individuals, and trans men and women also can experience breast/chest cancer, and it is important for everyone to understand their cancer risk by consulting a trusted provider.





Data indicates persistent disparities in breast cancer and that more black women die of breast cancer than any other racial or ethnic group.





The breast cancer statistics are stark:

• Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer death in women 20 to 59.

• One in eight women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime.

• A woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. every two minutes.

• In Illinois, about 11,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year.





Risk factors for breast cancer include older age, a family history of breast or ovarian cancer and having dense breasts. Dense breasts are seen in half of woman over 40 and the density can make it harder for small cancers to show up on a mammogram. Women are urged to consult with their health care provider about their risk factors and whether additional breast cancer screening is warranted.





Women can control some of the risk factors for breast cancer by being physically active, maintaining a healthy weight and limiting alcohol intake.





Later this month, IDPH will be posting a new episode of its "This is Public Health" podcast focusing on breast cancer, including risk factors, preventive measures, and programs to assist those who are at risk for or have been diagnosed with the disease.









To enroll in IBCCP, call the Women's Health Line 888-522-1282 (800-547-0466 TTY). The Women's Health Line will be able to walk women through the eligibility requirements and the screening process.





Since the inception of the IBCCP in 1995, the program has performed more than 822,000 screenings for 367,000 women. In the most recent full year, state fiscal year 2024, the program performed 16,159 breast cancer screenings and 4,776 cervical cancer screenings.



